In Fashion, Embedding Sustainability Into Finance Is Becoming a CFO Imperative

New Report from Global Fashion Agenda and Boston Consulting Group Explains How CFOs Can Better Manage Sustainability-Driven Costs, Risks, and Opportunities

BOSTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate-related disruptions are increasing costs across the fashion industry, contributing to price spikes of up to two times for key raw materials like cotton and wool. Emerging legislative frameworks such as textile extended producer responsibility could reduce net profits for large mass fashion players by roughly 4% by 2030. There are also economic upsides to sustainability: roughly 70% of fashion-sector GHG emissions can be reduced at a low cost or with cost savings.

Fashion CFO Agenda 2026: Building Financial Resilience Through Sustainability

Even as sustainability's impact on fashion economics grows, mentions of sustainability in fashion earnings calls have fallen by roughly one third since 2022, while AI, earnings volatility, and trade-related topics are on the rise.

With sustainability becoming more closely tied to financial performance, it is emerging as a core financial discipline. Fashion industry CFOs are well positioned to lead this shift.

A report released today at the Global Fashion Summit from Global Fashion Agenda and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), titled Fashion CFO Agenda 2026: Building Financial Resilience Through Sustainability, shows how CFOs can use sustainability to better manage costs, risks, and long-term performance. The report is grounded in deep engagement with more than 30 CFOs and senior executives, and backed by an analysis of over 150 fashion brands.

Sustainability-Related Costs and Risks Are Rising, but So Are Opportunities

Incorporating sustainability into day-to-day financial control, annual financial planning and long-term deployment of strategic capital allocation can add unique value to a business, ensuring that initiatives deliver social and environmental benefits without needlessly sacrificing financial performance.

Sustainability is also driving topline growth. Companies highlighted as case studies in the report are registering reduced costs and increased turnover through efficient investments in sustainability initiatives.

Interviewed CFOs also pointed to broader benefits, including more efficient operations, driven by the improved transparency and oversight that sustainability requires, as well as stronger brand equity, and higher employee engagement.

CFOs Take on a More Central Role

To minimise costs and maximise value creation, CFOs and the broader finance function must embed sustainability into financial decision-making.

While most interviewed CFOs rated sustainability as "very important" or "critical" to company strategy, few reported that it is fully integrated across their organisation or reflected in financial metrics. However, CFOs who embed sustainability into day-to-day financial control, planning, and capital allocation are best positioned to manage sustainability-related costs and risks, while capturing long-term value. They should work closely with CSOs and other stakeholders, both internally and externally, to align and build capacity.

"Fashion leaders are juggling competing pressures, but sustainability is already reshaping industry economics," said Catharina Martinez-Pardo, BCG managing director and partner, and coauthor of the report. "When budgets are tight, CFOs play a key role in prioritising investments, backing initiatives that deliver financial returns and sustainability impact."

"Amid growing volatility, sustainability is no longer a peripheral concern but a defining force shaping the economics of our industry," said Federica Marchionni, CEO of Global Fashion Agenda. "As we gather at Global Fashion Summit under the theme 'Building Resilient Futures,' this report underscores that resilience in fashion now depends on embedding sustainability into core financial decision-making, building on the priorities set out in GFA's Fashion CEO Agenda. CFOs have a pivotal role to play in translating these ambitions into disciplined investments, risk management, and long-term value creation."

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About Global Fashion Agenda

Global Fashion Agenda is a non-profit organisation accelerating fashion's transformation to a net positive industry. It drives impact by mobilising, inspiring, and influencing thousands of stakeholders across the fashion ecosystem. Since 2009, GFA has been at the forefront of the global sustainability movement in fashion. It brings together leaders at the Global Fashion Summit, advances policy through advocacy and publications, and produces influential thought leadership, including The GFA Monitor, Fashion CEO Agenda, and the Fashion Impact Toolkit. GFA translates insight into action through programmes such as the Global Circular Fashion Forum in key manufacturing regions, delivers accessible educational resources to guide sustainable practices, and helps to scale innovation by connecting companies with solution providers via the Innovation Forum. Partnering with a broad ecosystem of organisations across the value chain, GFA spearheads the fashion industry's transition to a more sustainable, circular, and responsible future.

About Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

SOURCE Boston Consulting Group (BCG)