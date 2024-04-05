In-Game Advertising Market size is set to grow by USD 6.07 bn from 2024-2028, increase in number of gamers and growing partnerships between advertisers and video game companies boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in-game advertising market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.07 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.87% during the forecast period. The gaming industry's rapid growth, driven by free-to-play online games like Apex Legends and Fortnite, will expand to a USD300 billion market with 2.4 billion gamers by 2025. In-game advertising (IGA) will thrive due to partnerships between publishers and advertisers, reaching diverse demographics and geographies. IGA formats include interstitial ads, video ads, native ads, and non-interruptive ads on mobile games, desktop games, VR, AR, and streaming platforms. Brands leverage IGA for customized advertising through various formats like billboards, background displays, and cut-scenes, ensuring audio-visual impact while avoiding issues like pop-ups, memory issues, or limited game support.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global In-Game Advertising Market 2024-2028

In-Game Advertising Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.87% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 6.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.64 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled AdInMo Ltd., Adverty AB, Alphabet Inc., Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd., Bidstack Ltd., Digital Turbine Inc., HotPlay, InMobi Pte. Ltd., Landvault, Liftoff Inc., Microsoft Corp., Motive Interactive Inc., Playwire LLC, RapidFire Inc., Unity Software Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., WAMGROUP Spa, and WPP Plc

Segment Overview

This in-game advertising market report extensively covers market segmentation by Platform (Mobile, Computing, Console) Type (Static Ads, Dynamic Ads, Advergaming) Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America)

Market segmentation by Platform

The In-Game Advertising Market encompasses B2C and C2C transactions in the digital media landscape. In online gaming, enterprises can target specific groups through multiplayer games, location-based games, and e-commerce websites. The market offers two sub-segments: static ads and dynamic ads. Advergaming is another sub-segment that integrates advertising into games. PC/laptop and smartphone/tablet users, part of the growing gaming population, are reached through digital media. Social media platforms, Olympic Games, and product impressions are integral to the advertising landscape. Advertisers leverage user devices, such as computers and mobile phones, to engage gamers in digital advertisements. Games like Animal Crossing, League of Legends, and streaming services like T1 Entertainment & Sports, attract significant ad spending from mobile gamers. Casual mobile games and online multiplayer games are popular spaces for advertisers, game publishers, and developers like DVloper and Frameplay, to engage with their audiences on various digital platforms. The mobile ecosystem continues to evolve, driven by smartphone demand and the increasing popularity of social gaming.

Geography Overview

The In-Game Advertising (IGA) market in North America is projected to expand due to the rising popularity of mobile and desktop gaming in the US and Canada. With high internet penetration rates of 94.3% in Canada and increasing numbers of internet users, the mobile gaming sector is experiencing significant growth. IGA incorporates various forms of advertisements such as cut-scenes, billboards, background displays, and non-interruptive audio-visual impact. However, limitations include limited games support, incompatible devices, and memory issues. IGA encompasses pop-up messages, on-screen advertisements, static ads, and dynamic ads. Advergaming, a form of IGA, integrates advertising into the game itself. Digital-content-focused segments like Wordscapes, online portals, and social networking sites generate substantial social media traffic and online advertising revenue. Companies like Riot Games employ IGA for B2C and C2C marketing, while e-commerce websites and online gaming platforms utilize IGA for multiplayer games, location-based games, and esports. The static ads sub-segment and dynamic ads sub-segment, as well as the advergaming sub-segment, cater to PC/laptop and smartphone/tablet users, expanding the advertising landscape in the digital media sector.

In-game advertising integrates NLP for data-driven, relevant ads in mobile and online games. Publishers use this approach in approachable game moments, offering incentives or boosts for engagement. Key players include DVloper, Frameplay, Gamestack, and Mobile Gaming Companies. Ad formats include banners, videos, and interactive ads. Markets include mobile ecosystem, tablets, and connected devices. Brands target gaming audiences, including mobile gamers, online gamers, and e-sports fans. Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality are emerging markets.

In-game advertising can negatively impact player experience through intrusive, irrelevant ads. Gamers use ad-blocking solutions, such as VPNs with built-in ad-blockers, to mitigate this issue. Keywords: VPN, ad-blocker, in-game advertising, irrelevant ads, player experience, digital media, gamers, mobile technology, PC/laptop, smartphone/tablet, advertising landscape, social media platforms, e-commerce websites, esports games, B2C, C2C, Riot Games, T1 Entertainment & Sports.

Research Analysis

The In-Game Advertising Market is a significant segment of the Digital Gaming Industry, where advertisers leverage mobile and desktop games to reach consumers. This market encompasses various formats, including billboards, background displays, non-interruptive advertisements, banners, videos, and interactive ads. The use of cut-scenes and audio-visual impact in these ads creates a product impression that resonates with users. However, limited games support and incompatibility with user devices, such as computers and smartphones, can pose challenges. Game Publishers must ensure that ads are not intrusive and maintain the audio-visual quality of the game to maximize user engagement. The In-Game Advertising Market continues to grow, offering advertisers an effective way to connect with consumers in the ever-expanding realm of Video Games and Mobile Games.

Market Research Overview

In-Game Advertising Market: A Significant Component of Modern Gaming Industry The In-Game Advertising Market represents a substantial segment of the modern gaming industry. This market encompasses various forms of advertising within digital games, including banners, billboards, product placements, and branded content. Gamers interact with these ads in real-time, creating unique opportunities for advertisers to engage audiences in an immersive environment. Game developers and publishers benefit from in-game advertising by generating additional revenue streams. Meanwhile, advertisers leverage this platform to reach their target demographics, often resulting in higher engagement rates compared to traditional advertising methods. Moreover, in-game advertising offers advanced targeting capabilities based on user demographics, gaming behavior, and location. This targeted approach ensures that ads are delivered to the most relevant audience, maximizing their impact and effectiveness. In summary, the In-Game Advertising Market is a thriving ecosystem that bridges the gap between gaming and marketing, offering innovative solutions for both parties while providing immersive experiences for gamers.

