In Good Hands Cheesy Protein Puffs Make Exclusive National Debut in Sprouts Markets New-For-You Innovation Centers

VISALIA, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In Good Hands , the trailblazing milk protein brand founded by California dairy farmers, proudly announces the nationwide debut of its milk-protein-packed cheesy Protein Puffs in Sprouts Farmers Markets. In Good Hands' new Protein Puffs are exclusively available nationwide in Sprouts New-For-Your Innovation Centers where the newest, most innovative, and on-trend better-for-you products can be found.

Formulated with protein derived from Real California milk sourced from California dairy farms, In Good Hands' Protein Puffs offer shoppers a satisfying snacking experience that's as crave-worthy as it is nutritious. Available in Nacho Cheese and White Cheddar, the milk protein-packed puffs boast an impressive 24g of milk protein per bag, delivering 12 grams of protein per serving for just 130 calories and 1 gram of sugar.

"We couldn't be more thrilled for Sprouts Market to be our exclusive retail partner for our national debut," said Hannah Robbins, Head of Brand for In Good Hands. "Their Innovation Center is the destination for the newest and hottest trends. Our milk protein-packed cheesy Protein Puffs are just what Sprouts' consumers seek in a high-protein snack made with real food, real ingredients and REAL California Milk."

In Good Hands is dedicated to leveraging the power of milk protein and has received numerous awards and recognitions for its efforts. Donna Berry, a leading industry expert on food, beverage and dairy trends, recently highlighted the brand for its creative use of dairy and its many nutritional attributes. To quote Berry, "The cheese powder that seasons the puffs is a characterizing dairy ingredient. But, it's the use of milk protein isolate combined with rice starch to make the puff that distinguishes the new snack food."

According to a 2023 Snacking Survey by Circana, fifty-four percent of today's consumers choose snacks with functional benefits and 66% consume snacks for energy and fuel. With the High Protein Snacks Market projected to reach $144.9 billion by 2030, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 5.8%, In Good Hands anticipates unprecedented demand among snack enthusiasts seeking products that deliver on taste and nutrition.

"Sprouts New for You! section – the fastest growing merchandising set at retail – is known for its quality, innovation and dedication to giving health-minded consumers the best options available," said Luke Abbot, CEO/Founder of Vdriven - a leading consulting and brand management firm for CPG brands entering retail. "In Goods Hands high protein snacks, coupled with the brand's rich farmer-founded legacy, make it a strong addition to Sprouts Innovation Center and the ideal product for a Sprouts' consumer."

In Good Hands Protein Puffs are available in 2-oz bags and have an MSRP of $6.99. More information is available at www.ingoodhandsfoods.com .

ABOUT IN GOOD HANDS

Founded in 2022, In Good Hands is a farmer-owned, better-for-you brand delivering flavorful, functional food powered by milk protein derived from Real California Milk. In Good Hands' first product line, Protein Puffs, features 24 grams of high-quality milk protein per bag and is available in two flavors: White Cheddar and Nacho. By employing planet-friendly, sustainable dairy-farming practices, In Good Hands actively contributes to a healthier environment for future generations. In Good Hands is part of California Dairies, Inc., the largest member-owned milk marketing, and processing cooperative in California, co-owned by 300 of the state's dairy producers. More information is available at www.ingoodhandsfoods.com and on Instagram and Facebook @InGoodHandsFood.

