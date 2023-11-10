In Good Hands Shatters Snack Expectations with Its Unmissable 'Cheesy Crunch Tour' in Southern California

Tens of Thousands of Cheesy Protein Puffs are Being Given Away to Rave Reviews Across a Dozen Events Centered Around Fitness, Food & Farmers

VISALIA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmer-owned functional snacking brand In Good Hands is elevating protein to a culinary delight, on its SoCal Cheesy Crunch Tour, defying the notion that "better-for-you" can't be delicious. Already underway, tens of thousands of their cheesy protein puffs have been sampled to rave reviews. From health enthusiasts to kids, the irresistible crunch, cheesiness and milk-protein packed goodness leaves everyone craving more!

To connect with consumers who appreciate delicious, better-for-you snacks crafted by California farmers, the brand will be offering samples of their innovative cheesy protein snack at specially designed branded bike stands at a variety of events that cater to marathon runners, fitness enthusiasts, foodies and those with a penchant for farmer-produced fare. Already underway, tens of thousands of their cheesy protein puffs have been sampled to rave reviews. From health enthusiasts to kids, the irresistible crunch, cheesiness and milk-protein packed goodness leaves everyone craving more!

To connect with consumers who appreciate delicious, better-for-you snacks crafted by California farmers, the brand will be offering samples of their innovative cheesy protein snack at specially designed branded bike stands at a variety of events that cater to marathon runners, fitness enthusiasts, foodies and those with a penchant for farmer-produced fare.

A sampling of events along the tour* are:

Marathons/Runs:

Los Muertos 5K Fun Run- Downtown Los Angeles ( October 28, 2023 )

Fun Run- ( ) Run the 110 - South Pasadena, Calif. ( October 30, 2023 )

( ) Malibu Half Marathon & 5K - Malibu, Calif. ( November 4, 2023 )

- ( ) Lookin' for a Cure Santa Monica 5K - Santa Monica, Calif. ( November 11, 2023 )

- ( ) Thanksgiving 5K Santa Clarita - Santa Clarita, Calif. ( November 25, 2023 )

- ( ) Santa Clarita Marathon - Santa Clarita, Calif. ( November 12, 2023 )

( ) Drumstick Dash 5K / 10K - North Hollywood, Calif. ( November 23, 2023 )

Farmers Markets

Atwater Village Farmers Market - Los Angeles, Calif. (November, 5, 2023)

(November, 5, 2023) Echo Park Farmers Market - Los Angeles, Calif. ( November 17, 2023 )

( ) Hollywood Farmers Market - Los Angeles, Calif. ( November 19, 2023 )

( ) Encino Farmers Market - Van Nuys, Calif. ( November 26, 2023 )

"In Good Hands Protein Puffs are the ultimate on-the-go snacking solution, and we're excited to bring them to consumers who are living life to the fullest at events that celebrate an active lifestyle, vitality, and farmers," said Hannah Robbins, Head of Brand for In Good Hands. "Our branded sampling bikes and our Puff-hat-wearing ambassadors embody the joy our puffs bring to snacking, one delightful crunch at a time."

Founded by California dairy farmers, In Good Hands Protein Puffs are gluten-free, boasting 12 grams of milk protein, with just 1 gram of sugar and a mere 130 calories per serving. They recently garnered recognition as one of the year's standout new products by Progressive Grocer magazine. For more details, visit ingoodhandsfoods.com.

*Tour events are subject to change.

ABOUT IN GOOD HANDS

Founded in 2022, In Good Hands is a farmer owned, better-for-you snack brand delivering great tasting, functional snacks powered by the goodness of Real California Milk. In Good Hands protein puffs feature 12 grams of high-quality milk protein sourced from California's dairy farm families who are focused on planet-smart dairy practices for a sustainable future. In Good Hands protein puffs are available at InGoodHandsFoods.com. In Good Hands is part of California Dairies, Inc., the largest member-owned milk marketing, and processing cooperative in California, co-owned by more than 300 of the state's dairy producers. More information is available on Instagram and Facebook @InGoodHandsFood.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Parnell

Wholesome PR

720-515-3651

[email protected]

SOURCE In Good Hands