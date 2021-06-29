IN Groupe's highly secure all-in-one digital identity and services platform is launched in the Principality of Monaco

MONACO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since June 28th 2021, every Monaco citizen and resident is able to have a digital identity associated to their ID card, making verification both easier and highly secure, with no additional proof of identity needed to access the different procedures with both State and private partner services.

IN Groupe is providing a secure solution that anyone can access. The solution complies with Monaco legislation around data protection and meets government expectations in line with the physical and digital uses of Monaco citizens and residents of the Principality.

An ambitious program centered on security, data and digital uses

As part of the Principality's digital transformation program – Extended Monaco – the Princely Government has launched a number of major projects. IN Groupe was tasked with defining, developing and implementing an integrated ID system (physical and digital).

The digital ID in Monaco is built into the new electronic ID card which can be used on a smartphone or PC. Designed to straddle the physical and digital worlds, the Monaco digital ID enables high level authentication with qualified signatures.

With the creation of a turnkey digital platform, MConnect, IN Groupe is responding to a number of major challenges including centralising information while keeping it secure, making online processes easier while guaranteeing data protection and facilitating the integration of digital tools in daily life while combating fraud.

With this solution, IN Groupe is helping citizens to protect their data: a single ID is enough to log in to a single portal where all services can be accessed. The MConnect platform is built on secured systems that host the associated digital services, the digital ID smartphone app and the cards with digital ID window.

A highly secure and easy to deploy solution

IN Groupe thinks carefully about digital ID, acceptability, control and trust, rolling out a European vision of data protection and identity. Complying with Monaco legislation around data protection, this digital identity solution is based on the explicit agreement of the person involved.

Open technological standards were also chosen to ensure the Monaco digital ID could be quickly and easily integrated with current and future services.

Finally, in accordance with the Principality of Monaco's general security database and European regulations, the Monaco digital identity was designed to digitally interoperate with all European electronic identification services.

