In "Guaranteed Cash Offer," Real Estate Entrepreneur Argues That the Future Is Commission-Free

Kris Lindahl's new book highlights the industry-changing growth of a more convenient and less stressful home-selling model

MINNEAPOLIS, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Days after a proposed settlement agreement that included commissions rocked the real estate industry, real estate entrepreneur Kris Lindahl released a book he'd been working on for 18 months that boldly explains why the future of real estate involves no commissions. " Guaranteed Cash Offer: Sell Your Property Fast with Total Convenience and No Commissions " outlines the rapid growth of his no-commission program and the life situations that lead consumers toward this faster and less stressful home-selling option.

“Guaranteed Cash Offer: Sell Your Property Fast with Total Convenience and No Commissions” is available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback versions.

"I've seen the writing on the wall for years," says Lindahl. "Consumers want a less stressful option that centers on speed and convenience, not commissions. The rest of the world has changed, and the real estate industry needs to catch up."

As the Founder and CEO of Kris Lindahl Real Estate , a $3-billion company and one of America's fastest-growing independent real estate brokerages, Lindahl created the Guaranteed Cash Offer Program in 2017. It's since spawned many imitators across the country. The book, which quickly became a bestseller on Amazon, teaches readers how the program works and why more and more people are choosing its speed, convenience, privacy and overall value over the hassles of traditional home-selling.

"Over the years, I've sat across the table from thousands of people who were selling their home, and so many of them shared the anxiety and stress the process was bringing into their lives," Lindahl said. "I wrote this book to relieve that stress and show people there's another option for their unique situations."

"Guaranteed Cash Offer" is available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback versions.

About Kris Lindahl:

Kris Lindahl is the founder and CEO of Kris Lindahl Real Estate. After earning a bachelor's degree in education, Kris grabbed an opportunity in the real estate industry and never looked back. While leading one of the country's top real estate teams, he created the convenient, commission-free way to sell a house called Guaranteed Cash Offer in 2017. Kris is a bestselling author, sought-after speaker and mentor. He encourages people to "Be Generous" and donate their time, treasures and talents to help their communities.

Media Contact: Kate Lumsden

Phone Number: 855.967.7653

Email: [email protected]

Website: KrisLindahl.com

SOURCE Kris Lindahl Real Estate