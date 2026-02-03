In HelloNation, Air Duct Cleaning Expert Scott Lamberson Explains How Often to Clean Ducts

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How often should a homeowner schedule duct cleaning? In HelloNation , Scott Lamberson of Duct Pros Solutions Cleaning in Charleston, South Carolina, explains why the answer depends on more than just the standard three- to five-year guideline. While that range works for many households, Lamberson stresses that lifestyle, health conditions, and local climate can all influence the best schedule for cleaning and improving indoor air quality.

Air ducts are often overlooked in routine home care because they are hidden behind walls and ceilings. Yet they act like the lungs of the home, circulating air whenever the HVAC system is running to heat and cool living spaces. Over time, dust, pollen, pet dander, and other sources of indoor and outdoor air pollutants collect inside. If left unchecked, these contaminants can restrict airflow, strain the air handler, and lower the quality of the indoor environment. For families with allergies, asthma, or other health issues, dirty ducts can exacerbate symptoms. In Charleston's humid climate, high humidity levels can even create conditions conducive to mold growth.

The three-to-five-year recommendation is a good starting point, but it does not apply equally to every household. Homes with pets, recent renovations, or smokers may require more frequent cleaning. Likewise, musty odors, visible dust near vents, or weak airflow in certain rooms are all clear signs that ducts may already be clogged. Paying attention to these warnings allows homeowners to reduce the amount of indoor air pollutants circulating in their homes, which also helps protect their HVAC systems in the long term.

Charleston's climate adds an extra layer of consideration for homeowners. Moisture trapped in ductwork can lead to mold and mildew, which can spread through the air conditioner and into the indoor environment. Once spores circulate, they can create odors and trigger health problems for household members. By recognizing the role that humidity levels and outdoor air pollutants play, Lamberson emphasizes the importance of timely duct cleaning as part of ongoing HVAC maintenance.

Beyond cleaner air, there are financial benefits to maintaining ducts. A clean system allows air to move freely, reducing strain on key components such as the blower motor and evaporator coil. This efficiency can lower monthly energy costs, provide energy savings, and improve overall HVAC performance. Clean ducts also extend the service life of high-efficiency systems, air filters, and even advanced equipment like heat pumps. Because replacing an air conditioner or other major components is one of the most significant expenses for homeowners in the United States, preventive maintenance is a practical way to protect that investment.

The decision on when to schedule duct cleaning ultimately comes down to balancing general recommendations with specific household needs. A newer home without pets may go as long as five years before service is required, while a busy Charleston household with multiple pets, frequent use of heating and cooling, and higher humidity levels may need service every three years or less. Regular inspections by a professional can help determine if service is required and prevent unnecessary work, all while improving indoor air quality.

Air ducts may be out of sight, but they play a central role in keeping homes comfortable and safe. Following a three- to five-year schedule, while staying alert to warning signs such as odors or reduced airflow, helps reduce the amount of pollutants circulating through both the indoor and outdoor environments. That balance protects the HVAC system, supports renewable energy and high efficiency goals, and provides both health benefits and energy savings over the long term.

