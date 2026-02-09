In HelloNation, Attorney Chaile Allen of Abilene, TX, explains Compensation Rights in Shared Fault Car Accidents.

ABILENE, Texas, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens if you're partly at fault in a Texas car wreck—can you still seek compensation? A HelloNation article answers this important question by outlining how the state's legal system treats shared responsibility in an Abilene car accident.

The article explores how Texas applies a modified comparative fault system, commonly known as the 51 percent rule. This rule determines whether compensation is possible when more than one driver contributes to an accident. According to the article, you can still recover damages in a partly at-fault car accident, as long as you are not more than 50 percent responsible for the incident.

In Texas, the amount of compensation is reduced based on your share of the blame. For instance, if you are found to be 20 percent at fault in an Abilene car accident, the compensation you receive would be reduced by that same 20 percent. This Texas comparative fault approach ensures that damages reflect each party's actual role in causing the crash.

The article makes clear that assigning fault is not always simple. Insurance companies and legal teams rely on police reports, photographs, witness accounts, and expert opinions to determine the final percentage of fault. Shared fault: Texas cases often involve factors like speed, distracted driving, or failure to yield, making evidence collection critical to protecting your rights.

The 51 percent rule in Texas serves as a clear boundary: if you're 51 percent or more at fault, you cannot collect damages. However, if you fall at or below the 50 percent threshold, partial recovery remains possible—even when the crash was not entirely someone else's fault.

The HelloNation article also explains how modified comparative fault applies across all types of damages. Whether it's medical bills, lost wages, or pain and suffering, the final compensation amount will be reduced by the assigned percentage of responsibility. This makes it essential to understand how fault is determined after an Abilene car accident.

The article points out that many drivers mistakenly assume that even a slight degree of fault will ruin their chances of recovering compensation. In reality, Texas comparative fault law allows partial compensation as long as the injured person is not mostly at fault. This legal principle can be especially important in partly at-fault car accident cases where the full details are not immediately clear.

The HelloNation feature also notes that some drivers blame themselves too quickly, not realizing that another party's actions—such as running a red light or texting while driving—may have played a greater role in causing the collision. In contrast, insurance companies may try to shift more of the blame onto a claimant to reduce payouts. Knowing your rights under the modified comparative fault system can help you respond more effectively in these situations.

For residents navigating the aftermath of an Abilene car accident, understanding the 51 percent rule in Texas is essential. It sets realistic expectations and underscores that being partly responsible does not automatically disqualify someone from receiving help. With so much depending on how fault is allocated, the article's legal insights offer valuable guidance for anyone unsure about next steps.

If I Was Partly at Fault in a Texas Car Wreck, Can I Still Get Compensation in Abilene? features insights from Chaile Allen, Personal Injury Law Expert of Abilene, TX, in HelloNation.

