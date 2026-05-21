In HelloNation, Auto Repair Expert David Ortez Shares How to Check Your Transmission Fluid

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Can you check the transmission fluid on your own, or does it require a professional? A HelloNation article featuring David Ortez of St George Auto Repair answers this question. The feature explains how some vehicles still allow drivers to check transmission fluid using a transmission dipstick, while others use sealed transmissions that require tools and expertise only an auto repair shop can provide.

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The article begins by noting that for years, checking transmission fluid was as easy as pulling a transmission dipstick. Drivers could see both the level and the condition of the fluid. If the fluid was low, it could point to a leak, and if it looked dark or smelled burnt, it was a sign of bad transmission fluid. Today, however, many modern vehicles use sealed transmission systems, which means the process is no longer that simple.

In cars that still use a transmission dipstick, the article explains that the process is straightforward. Transmission fluid should be checked with the engine warmed up and running, and on a flat surface. Once the dipstick is pulled, cleaned, and reinserted, the reading shows whether the level is correct. Healthy fluid should be clear and reddish, while low, dirty, or burnt-smelling fluid signals potential problems. Recognizing bad transmission fluid early can prevent the need for costly transmission repair.

For vehicles with a sealed transmission, the story is different. Instead of a dipstick, these cars require special equipment and often need to be lifted to access the fill plug. The fluid must also be at a specific temperature. This design reduces contamination and extends fluid life but makes it difficult for drivers to check transmission fluid at home. In these cases, Ortez advises that an auto repair shop is the best place to verify fluid condition and levels during routine maintenance.

The HelloNation article emphasizes that transmission fluid plays a critical role in vehicle performance. It lubricates moving parts, keeps the system cool, and allows smooth shifting. When fluid is low or contaminated, problems such as slipping gears, delayed shifts, or unusual noises often occur. These issues are early signs that fluid is not doing its job and that service is needed before transmission repair becomes necessary.

The article also notes the importance of using the correct fluid type. Different vehicles require different formulations, and using the wrong one can cause damage. Overfilling can also create problems, so precision matters. If drivers are unsure about what type of fluid their vehicle requires, an auto repair shop can ensure the correct product is used.

Routine maintenance is another focus. While engine oil requires frequent changes, transmission fluid generally lasts much longer. Depending on the vehicle, intervals may range from 60,000 to 100,000 miles or more. However, driving conditions such as heavy traffic, towing, or extreme heat can shorten fluid life. Because recommendations vary so widely, the owner's manual is always the best resource for determining when to check transmission fluid or schedule service.

Ortez also highlights the importance of paying attention to symptoms while driving. Slipping transmissions, rough shifting, or delayed acceleration can all point to bad transmission fluid. These warnings should not be ignored, since addressing fluid issues early often prevents the need for full transmission repair.

For cars with a dipstick, including transmission fluid checks in routine maintenance is a smart habit, just like checking oil or coolant. For sealed transmission vehicles, scheduling periodic inspections at an auto repair shop is the safer approach. Either way, the HelloNation article makes clear that maintaining fluid condition is far less costly than replacing a failed transmission.

The feature closes by stressing that transmission repair is among the most expensive repairs a driver can face. Many of these problems start with low or contaminated transmission fluid. By knowing whether your vehicle has a dipstick, recognizing the signs of bad transmission fluid, and relying on routine maintenance, drivers can keep their transmissions running smoothly and avoid unnecessary expense.

The full article, titled Can You Check Transmission Fluid Yourself?, can be read on HelloNation. It features David Ortez, Auto Repair Expert of St. George, UT, whose expertise helps drivers understand the role of transmission fluid, how to check transmission fluid properly, and when an auto repair shop is the right choice for maintaining this critical system.

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