SARATOGA, N.Y., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What is the best layout for a bathroom remodel? According to HelloNation, Jeff McDonald of McDonald Construction & Design Inc. explains that the remodeling process works best when the flow of the space is established early, with bathroom zones, storage, and ventilation carefully considered.

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McDonald recommends dividing the room into wet and dry bathroom zones to avoid conflicts. Wet zones include the shower and tub, while dry zones cover the vanity, toilet, and entry. Even in a compact 5 By-8 bathroom design, simple changes such as glass panels, half walls, or tile and stone accents can separate areas and improve functionality without making the room feel smaller.

Efficiency is critical in smaller bathrooms. A classic arrangement places the tub across the short wall, the toilet beside it, and the vanity opposite. This bathroom design simplifies plumbing runs, reduces the bathroom budget, and creates a logical flow. McDonald adds that minor upgrades, such as a vanity upgrade with added storage, or a shower upgrade that incorporates recessed niches, can maximize long-term value without significantly increasing cost.

Clearances are another key to success. The toilet requires 30 inches of width, ideally with 15 inches from the centerline to each side. Vanities must allow comfortable use without blocking doors. Poor door swings are a common frustration, but solutions like pocket doors or outward-swinging doors can free up valuable space. Planning during the bathroom renovation process prevents water stains, wasted money, and daily inconvenience.

In larger projects, homeowners can consider more luxurious features. A double vanity offers space for two people while also providing a vanity upgrade in both storage and function. A luxury tub or a walk-in shower with frameless glass can serve as the room's centerpiece. Adding a private water closet for the toilet increases usability, especially when multiple people share the bathroom. These features not only improve the remodeling process but also add peace of mind and long-term value to the home.

Storage planning is vital to every bathroom remodel. Built-in shelving, floating shelves, and well-designed vanities make the most of available space. Bathroom lighting is equally important, with task lighting at the vanity, ambient lighting for the entire room, and accent lighting for features such as niches or mirrors. Without layered lighting, even the best bathroom finishes can look flat. Durable materials like tile and stone also ensure the remodel holds up over time, making the investment worthwhile.

McDonald also highlights the importance of bathroom ventilation, which protects both finishes and structure. An appropriately sized exhaust fan vented outside reduces moisture, preventing mold and extending the life of durable materials. This step, while less visible, is as essential as selecting bathroom lighting or a luxury tub because it preserves the project's long-term value.

Attention to detail makes the difference between a bathroom that feels functional and one that feels frustrating. Poorly placed shower niches, vanities with inadequate counter space, or doors that swing into fixtures are common mistakes. McDonald stresses that a successful bathroom renovation is not about cramming in features but about choosing a design that supports daily routines and provides lasting peace of mind.

By starting with the layout, considering bathroom zones, planning for storage, ventilation, and bathroom lighting, and choosing durable materials, homeowners can avoid common mistakes. Whether it is a small 5-by-8 bathroom design or a full-scale bathroom remodel with a luxury tub and double vanity, careful planning delivers comfort, efficiency, and long-term value.

This perspective is explained in detail in The Best Layout for a Bathroom Remodel, where Jeff McDonald of McDonald Construction & Design Inc. shares expert insight on how to avoid common bathroom remodel mistakes in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation