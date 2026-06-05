In HelloNation, Breastfeeding Expert Patty Gatter Explains How Breast Pump Access Supports Infant Survival

The article examines how breastfeeding and reliable breast pump access help improve infant health outcomes and reduce preventable risks.

EMMAUS, Pa., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What role does breastfeeding play in reducing infant mortality, and how can breast pumps expand access to its lifesaving benefits? In an article published by HelloNation, Patty Gatter of The Breastfeeding Shop in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, outlines the connection between breastfeeding and improved infant health outcomes. Her article highlights how reliable breast pump access can help families overcome barriers and ultimately save lives.

Patty Gatter - Owner - The Breastfeeding Shop Speed Speed

The article explains that breastfeeding is not only a personal choice but also a public health issue tied directly to infant survival. Babies who are breastfed have stronger immune systems, lower risks of infection, and improved chances of survival during their most vulnerable early months. Breast milk provides complete nutrition while also offering powerful immune system support through antibodies, enzymes, and living cells. These natural defenses protect against respiratory infections, diarrhea, and other preventable illnesses that often contribute to infant mortality worldwide.

Infant mortality frequently results from conditions such as malnutrition, preterm complications, and infections. Breastfeeding directly addresses these threats by supplying the nutrition and immune protection babies need to thrive. Gatter points out that while direct nursing is ideal, not every family is able to maintain it exclusively. Work schedules, medical challenges, or separation from the baby can make breastfeeding difficult. In these cases, access to a reliable breast pump becomes essential.

A dependable pump allows mothers to express and store breast milk, ensuring their babies can continue receiving its protective benefits even when nursing is not possible. This access extends the health advantages of breastfeeding and helps reduce preventable infant deaths. For many families, the ability to sustain breastfeeding through expressed milk offers a lifeline that supports both infant health and maternal wellness.

The article also emphasizes that longer durations of breastfeeding, whether at the breast or through expressed milk, are associated with reduced malnutrition, stronger immune defenses, and fewer hospital visits. These outcomes are especially important in communities with limited healthcare access, where preventable infant deaths remain a pressing issue. By making breast pumps widely available, families are better equipped to provide consistent nutrition during the critical first six months and beyond.

While broader solutions to infant mortality include improved healthcare, maternal education, and community support, breastfeeding and breast pump access offer an immediate and measurable impact. The protective properties of breast milk cannot be replicated by alternatives, and reliable equipment helps ensure that more babies receive this essential resource.

As Gatter explains, the role of breastfeeding in reducing infant mortality cannot be overstated. With the support of breast pumps, more mothers can overcome challenges that prevent direct nursing, giving their children the best possible chance at survival and long-term health.

The Role of Breastfeeding in Reducing Infant Mortality: How Access to Breast Pumps Can Save Lives, features insights from Patty Gatter, Breastfeeding Expert of Emmaus, Pennsylvania, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation