In HelloNation, Breastfeeding Expert Patty Gatter of Emmaus, PA, Shares Tips on Breast Pump Care for Busy Parents

EMMAUS, Pa., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can breastfeeding parents in Emmaus keep their breast pump clean without adding stress to their day? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring breastfeeding expert Patty Gatter of The Breastfeeding Shop in Emmaus, Pennsylvania. The article outlines a simple, time-saving approach to breast pump care that supports both baby health and parental peace of mind.

Patty Gatter - Founder & CEO of The Breastfeeding Shop

The HelloNation article highlights that consistent cleaning is not just about hygiene; it's a key step in protecting infants from harmful bacteria while keeping breast pumps working efficiently. The article explains how milk and moisture create the ideal environment for germs, and it stresses that daily attention to cleanliness can prevent buildup that could otherwise go unnoticed.

For Emmaus parents juggling family life, outdoor activities, and work, the article lays out clear steps that are easy to follow. It recommends starting with immediate disassembly after pumping, followed by rinsing parts with cool water. According to the article, even packing a small water bottle for quick rinses during the day can make a difference when pumping outside the home.

The article then walks readers through washing, rinsing, and air drying each part. It emphasizes the value of using safe tap water, separate brushes, and breathable drying environments. In homes across Emmaus, where the weather can vary seasonally, the article notes that air drying can be quicker in dry months, but extra ventilation may be needed during humid periods.

Breast pump care, as described in the article, also includes regular sanitizing. For babies under three months or those with special health concerns, the article suggests using boiling water, steam bags, or electric sterilizers. These solutions, according to the HelloNation article, are ideal for Emmaus parents trying to stay on schedule without compromising safety.

The article expands beyond cleaning and addresses pump maintenance. It outlines common wear-and-tear signs and explains how to inspect parts for damage. Tips include checking for mold in tubing, wiping down the motor carefully, and using breathable storage options. These steps help extend the lifespan of a breast pump and reduce the need for replacements.

For working families in Emmaus, the article offers practical ideas like buying extra pump parts and using quick-cleaning kits found in local stores. One tip recommends cleaning pump parts overnight, so they're ready the next morning, saving time when every minute counts.

Sustainability also plays a role in breast pump care. The article notes that many Emmaus families value eco-friendly options. It encourages using biodegradable soaps, skipping disposable liners, and recycling old pump parts when possible. These small changes help reduce waste while keeping equipment safe for babies.

To support ongoing care, the article reminds parents to watch for signs that parts need replacing. It also points to trusted resources in Emmaus, including parenting support groups, local clinics, and the public library. According to the article, building a routine around breast pump care becomes easier with community support.

The HelloNation feature closes with a reassuring message: taking time to care for your breast pump today gives you confidence and freedom tomorrow. With the right tools and habits, Emmaus families can manage breastfeeding more comfortably, knowing their equipment is clean, safe, and ready for use.

