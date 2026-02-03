In HelloNation, Wine Expert Jonathan Bovard Explains Cold-Hardy Wine Grapes

ESCANABA, Mich., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why are cold-hardy grapes becoming the foundation of winemaking in northern regions like Michigan's Upper Peninsula? That's the question answered in a HelloNation article that explores how wineries adapt to extreme climates through careful grape selection. Located just outside of Escanaba in Bark River, the feature from Northern Sun Winery and Vineyards helps readers understand how quality wines can thrive in colder parts of the country, even those far from traditional wine regions.

Jonathan Bovard of Northern Sun Winery and Vineyards

The article outlines how growing grapes in northern climates presents unique challenges that traditional varieties are not built to withstand. Long winters, heavy snowfall, and short summers are common in the Michigan Upper Peninsula, yet vineyards in the area produce distinctive wines. According to the article, the key is growing cold-hardy grapes—varieties bred specifically for durability in these conditions.

The piece explains that most cold-hardy wine grapes Michigan growers rely on were developed through research at the University of Minnesota. These grapes are designed to survive temperatures well below zero and still ripen during a short growing season. By choosing grapes that grow in cold climates, winemakers in Escanaba are able to create consistent wines without sacrificing flavor or complexity.

Instead of attempting to grow European grape varieties that may struggle with frost or fail to ripen fully, wineries like Northern Sun focus on what works for the region. The article emphasizes that this strategy results in healthier vines, more stable harvests, and wines that reflect the unique environment of the Upper Peninsula. This makes cold-hardy grapes not a fallback, but an intentional and successful approach.

According to the article, spring arrives late and fall sets in early across much of the Upper Peninsula. This leaves winemakers with a narrow window to grow and harvest. Cold-hardy grapes bud later and ripen earlier than traditional varieties, helping avoid frost damage and early freeze. This timing is crucial for maintaining vineyard health and wine quality.

The article also challenges assumptions about the flavor profile of wines from colder regions. Many expect them to be thin or lacking depth. However, cold-hardy grapes often offer bold aromas, higher acidity, and layered fruit notes. Reds can present deep color and spice, while whites offer crisp, clean citrus and floral tones. These qualities are directly linked to the cool climate and the grapes' ability to thrive in it.

One of the main takeaways from the article is that cold-hardy wine grapes Upper Peninsula vineyards use are well-suited to express a true sense of place. Each vintage mirrors the local soil, weather, and seasonal rhythm. By embracing what the land naturally offers rather than imposing outside traditions, wineries in northern climates are producing wines with strong regional identity.

As climate considerations continue to influence food and beverage choices, more consumers are discovering the value of local adaptation. The article notes that cold-hardy grapes are increasingly recognized not only for their resilience, but also for their role in shaping a distinct and emerging wine culture in places like the Michigan Upper Peninsula.

The article titled Why Do Wineries Grow Cold-Hardy Grapes features insights from Jonathan Bovard, Wendy and Melissa Middaugh, Wine Experts of Bark River and Escanaba, MI

