TORRINGTON, Conn., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners consider before installing a car lift in their garage? Brian Lockhart of Automotive Service Equipment in Torrington, Connecticut, provides detailed guidance in a recent article featured by HelloNation. His insights emphasize the importance of planning, safety, and structural compatibility when selecting and installing home car lifts. Read the full article here.

Brian Lockhart, Owner Speed Speed

Lockhart explains that successful home car lift installation starts with understanding garage limitations, including ceiling height, slab thickness, and daily use expectations. Two-post lifts, favored by DIY mechanics, require significant vertical clearance for safe operation. In contrast, four-post car lifts offer more flexibility for storage and light service work while fitting within lower ceiling constraints. Measuring accurately and accounting for overhead components ensures the right lift type can be safely integrated into a residential space.

Garage floor strength is another critical consideration. Standard slabs often fall short of the concrete requirements for car lifts, especially for heavier vehicles. Lockhart advises that homeowners should consult professionals to verify structural integrity before drilling anchor points. If reinforcement or partial floor replacement is necessary, it should be completed before installation to avoid future instability.

Equally important is following the manufacturer's installation instructions and checking all car lift safety features before each use. Reputable lifts include redundant locking mechanisms and durable hydraulic components, which must be regularly inspected to ensure long-term safety. Lockhart also reminds homeowners to select lifts based on accurate weight estimates of their vehicles, including cargo and accessories. Matching garage lift weight capacity to real-world demands reduces the chance of system failure.

The article, Safe Setup and Smart Choices for Car Lifts at Home , outlines how careful planning and proper maintenance can turn a home garage into a reliable space for storage, service, and safe vehicle access.

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SOURCE HelloNation