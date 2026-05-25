NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when companies treat SAP as a reporting tool rather than a system of execution? That's the question answered in a HelloNation article featuring Business Strategy Expert Martin Rowan of Reveal USA, Inc. in Naperville, Illinois. The article explains how underusing SAP contributes to a slow but steady erosion of EBITDA, cash flow, and enterprise value—often without triggering any immediate alarms.

Martin Rowan, Managing Partner Speed Speed

The article highlights that while many organizations invest heavily in SAP, few fully leverage its execution capabilities. The result is a disconnect between enterprise technology and daily operations. This disconnect allows inefficiencies to grow quietly in the background. According to the article, this leads to increased cost to serve, bloated inventory levels, and sluggish decision-making. These problems might not seem dramatic at first, but they add up, slowly eroding financial performance.

The article argues that execution outside SAP is a primary driver of these issues. When teams rely on spreadsheets, emails, or local tools instead of SAP, operations become fragmented. This fragmentation often goes unnoticed because transactions still occur and reports appear accurate. However, this false sense of stability hides growing inefficiencies that directly impact EBITDA and cash flow. Inventory management becomes reactive, service operations grow more complex, and the true cost to serve rises.

Rather than pushing for new technologies, the article emphasizes a return to disciplined use of SAP as a system of execution. By doing so, companies can streamline supply chains, reduce unnecessary inventory, and accelerate decision-making. These changes lead to tangible improvements in EBITDA and cash flow. The article also underscores that this approach does not require new software investments. Instead, it calls for leadership commitment to the better use of existing systems.

The article points out that restoring SAP's role as an execution tool also enhances enterprise value. Investors and stakeholders favor companies with predictable, efficient operations. When SAP is used effectively, financial statements reflect this operational strength. Over time, these performance gains compound, giving organizations a stronger competitive edge and increasing their market valuation.

Rowan, Managing Partner at Reveal USA, Inc., explains in the article that one of the greatest risks is letting execution drift go unchecked. Without standardization and alignment around SAP, even minor workarounds can snowball into larger financial consequences. Reestablishing SAP as a system of execution can reverse this trend, helping organizations reclaim control over costs, speed, and performance.

The article closes by emphasizing that many leaders underestimate the financial cost of not fully using SAP. By recognizing the system as a tool for execution rather than just reporting, companies can unlock greater value from their existing technology. Better inventory management, lower cost to serve, and faster decision-making are achievable without adding new platforms—just by maximizing what SAP is already designed to do.

How SAP Underuse Quietly Erodes EBITDA, Cash Flow, and Enterprise Value: Insights from Martin Rowan, Business Strategy Expert of Naperville, IL, in HelloNation.

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