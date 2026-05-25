In HelloNation, Printing Expert Chris Murray Details What Materials Make Custom Apparel Last Longer

The article explores how fabric choice, printing method, and care routines affect the durability of custom apparel.

HONESDALE, Pa., May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What materials help custom apparel last through repeated wear and washing? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Chris Murray of Platform Industries in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

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The article explains that not all fabrics perform equally over time and highlights which ones are better suited for durability. Cotton is one of the most commonly used materials in custom apparel, but the article notes that its quality can vary. Standard cotton may shrink or fade quickly, while premium forms like combed or ring-spun cotton offer better resistance to pilling and shape loss. These higher-grade options provide a more stable surface for prints and help designs stay intact longer.

Blended fabrics are another strong option. The article describes how cotton-polyester blends, such as 50/50 or 60/40 ratios, combine the softness of cotton with the durability of polyester. These blends tend to hold their shape and resist shrinkage, which helps screen printing and other methods maintain crisp, long-lasting results. The article also points out that these fabrics are less likely to cause ink to crack or peel over time.

For performance-focused garments, the article highlights moisture-wicking fabrics made from synthetic materials like polyester. These fabrics are designed to pull moisture away from the body and dry quickly. The HelloNation article emphasizes that this type of fabric not only improves comfort but also holds up well under frequent washing. This makes it a good option for uniforms, sports gear, or workwear in Northeastern Pennsylvania, where garments may be exposed to tough conditions.

The article discusses how the printing method impacts the life of the final product. Screen printing is identified as a reliable technique for cotton and blends when properly cured. When paired with durable fabrics, it can produce long-lasting custom apparel that remains vibrant through dozens of wash cycles. Direct-to-film printing is praised for its fabric flexibility, but the article notes that its durability depends on how well the print adheres to the garment's surface.

Ink selection is also covered. Plastisol ink, commonly used in screen printing, is described as thick and long-lasting. Water-based inks are softer and more environmentally friendly, but they may fade faster without the right fabric match. The article explains that direct-to-film printing uses adhesive and heat to bond the design, which can help improve performance, especially on blended or synthetic garments.

Environmental factors specific to Northeastern Pennsylvania also influence fabric selection. The article points out that cold winters and physically demanding work mean clothing must be warm, tough, and easy to care for. Heavy cotton blends or fleece-backed fabrics work well for hoodies and cold-weather gear. For lighter garments, moisture-wicking poly blends provide a balance of comfort and resilience.

The article stresses that intended use matters. A promotional shirt for a one-day event may not require the same durability as a school or company uniform worn weekly. Choosing high-quality materials from the beginning helps reduce wear and ensures that designs reflect well on the organization over time.

Care instructions are also important. Even the best materials can break down quickly if washed in hot water or dried at high heat. The article recommends that businesses include washing guidance with each order to help preserve both the fabric and the print. This is especially helpful when outfitting teams or employees who may be laundering apparel frequently.

The HelloNation article concludes that long-lasting custom apparel relies on three key factors: fabric choice, printing method, and proper care. For buyers in Northeastern Pennsylvania, understanding those elements makes it easier to invest in clothing that will stand up to regular use and maintain its appearance.

What Materials Make Custom Apparel Last Longer? Features insights from Chris Murray, Printing Expert of Honesdale, Pennsylvania, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation