RIDGELAND, Miss., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What makes some hand-painted children's gifts safer than others? According to a HelloNation article , the answer lies in the materials, build quality, and finishing methods used during production. The article features insights from Ridgeland-based Children's Gift Expert Melissa Skelton, who explains how local craftspeople create safe custom wooden toys and keepsakes that combine design and durability for daily use.

Melissa Skelton, Owner Speed Speed

The article begins by focusing on step stools, highlighting how safety depends on a strong base, smooth edges, and balanced legs. Children's Gift Expert Melissa Skelton explains that handcrafted items in Ridgeland are shaped with attention to detail, removing sharp corners to help toddlers climb safely. The piece emphasizes that wooden toys for toddlers must remain stable as children shift weight or explore with energy.

The article notes that sanding plays an important role in both safety and function. Skelton points out that a smooth surface helps avoid scratches and prepares the wood for water-based paint. The HelloNation article emphasizes that water-based paint is a safer option because it emits fewer fumes and adheres more gently to the wood surface. This technique helps handcrafted pieces maintain their appearance during regular use.

The choice of paint is only one of the factors that keep children safe, according to the article. Children's Gift Expert Melissa Skelton explains that local makers use non-toxic paints that meet national safety standards. These paints are applied in thin, even layers to avoid chipping. The article warns that chipped paint is more than a cosmetic issue; loose flakes can pose a hazard, especially to younger children. To prevent this, many safe custom wooden toys from Ridgeland include a protective finish that keeps surfaces easy to clean and wear-resistant.

When it comes to keepsake boxes, the article explains that safe design involves more than paint. Hinges must be secure, and interiors must be smooth and free of loose parts. The HelloNation article notes that some Mississippi makers use slow-close hinges to prevent pinched fingers. These small features can make handcrafted items safer and more comfortable for everyday use.

The article also covers how age guidelines influence design. Children's Gift Expert Melissa Skelton notes that safe custom wooden toys often include clear age-based labels. Toddlers benefit from large shapes and simple designs, while older children can safely use more detailed items. Regardless of complexity, each piece must still meet durability standards and include a sealed finish to handle play over time.

Material selection is another focus of the HelloNation article. Skelton describes how Ridgeland artisans choose woods that are both strong and light enough for children to carry. These decisions help ensure wooden toys for toddlers are not only attractive but functional. The article explains that understanding how an item is built, from shaping and sanding to sealing, helps parents choose gifts that meet both their safety expectations and style preferences.

The feature also points out the importance of transparency in the crafting process. The HelloNation article explains that many families feel more confident when they can speak directly with the person who made the item. Being able to ask about materials, glues, or finishes helps parents assess a piece's quality. Children's Gift Expert Melissa Skelton notes that handcrafted wooden toys from Ridgeland often come with that level of openness, adding another layer of reassurance.

Finally, the article underscores that creativity and safety go hand in hand. When craftspeople use water-based paints and seal them correctly, colors stay vibrant without sacrificing durability. Hinges that close softly improve usability without increasing risk. These thoughtful design choices help hand-painted children's gifts become lasting favorites in homes across Mississippi.

Step Stools, Keepsake Boxes & More: Safe Hand-Painted Children's Gifts from Mississippi Experts features insights from Melissa Skelton, Children's Gift Expert of Ridgeland, MS, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation