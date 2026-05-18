In HelloNation, Chiropractic Care Expert Andrew Yakubik, D.C., Explains Integrated Pain Management

WACO, Texas, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article outlines how integrated care improves chronic pain management through coordinated therapies that address underlying causes.

What makes integrated pain management a more effective approach for long-term chronic pain management? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Andrew Yakubik, D.C., of Anthony Medical & Chiropractic Center in Waco, Texas.

Andrew Yakubik, D.C. - Executive Clinical Director - Anthony Medical & Chiropractic Center

The HelloNation article explains that chronic pain management has evolved as providers better understand how multiple systems in the body interact. Pain often involves a combination of joint dysfunction, muscle tension, and nerve irritation, making isolated treatment less effective over time.

The article describes how integrated pain management focuses on coordinating different therapies to address the full scope of dysfunction. Instead of treating symptoms individually, this approach brings together complementary treatments that support recovery and improve overall function.

Chiropractic care is presented as a central component of integrated care, helping improve joint alignment and restore mobility. The article explains that improved alignment can reduce stress on surrounding tissues and support more efficient movement patterns throughout the body.

Medical massage is also highlighted for its role in reducing muscle tension and improving circulation. The article notes that this form of care can enhance the effects of chiropractic care by helping the body respond more effectively to treatment. Corrective therapy is included as another key element, focusing on retraining movement patterns to reduce the risk of recurring issues.

The HelloNation article emphasizes that integrated care depends on communication between providers. When care teams coordinate treatment plans and share progress updates, adjustments can be made based on how the body responds. This helps create a more consistent and personalized approach to chronic pain management.

Additional services are also part of integrated pain management. The article explains that nurse practitioner support can help monitor overall health, evaluate contributing factors such as inflammation, and manage medications when necessary. Weight management guidance may also be included, as reducing excess strain on joints can support better outcomes.

The article also discusses Osteopathic Manipulation, also known as Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment or OMT, as part of broader integrated care services. This hands-on approach uses stretching, gentle pressure, and guided movement to help improve mobility, reduce pain, and support healing. According to the article, Osteopathic Manipulation may be used for back and neck pain, muscle tightness, posture-related issues, and certain movement restrictions.

Acupuncture is discussed as another therapy that can complement integrated care. The article describes how it may help regulate pain signals and support the body's natural healing response. When combined with chiropractic care, medical massage, and corrective therapy, acupuncture contributes to a more comprehensive treatment strategy.

The article highlights how chiropractic care fits into this broader shift toward coordinated treatment, working alongside therapies such as medical massage, corrective therapy, and acupuncture to support improved outcomes. By combining these approaches, integrated pain management focuses on addressing the underlying causes of discomfort rather than relying on short-term solutions.

The HelloNation article concludes that integrated pain management reflects a growing shift toward coordinated, multidisciplinary care. By combining chiropractic care, medical massage, corrective therapy, acupuncture, and broader medical support, this approach offers a more balanced and sustainable path for individuals managing chronic pain.

The Evolution of Pain Management: Why Integrated Care Is the New Gold Standard features insights from Andrew Yakubik, D.C., Chiropractic Care Expert of Waco, Texas, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation