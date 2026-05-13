In HelloNation, Classic Car Expert Engels Gualdani of Hilton, NY, Shares Proper Storage Strategies

HILTON, N.Y., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can owners protect their classic car from damage during periods of non-use? In a HelloNation article, Engels Gualdani of Great Lakes Classic Cars serving Hilton, NY, and the Greater Rochester area, details practical steps for preserving a vehicle's performance, appearance, and value through proper storage. His recommendations cover indoor storage, controlled humidity, tire care, and other essential measures that help keep a collector vehicle in top condition year-round.

Engels Gualdani - Owner, Great Lakes Classic Cars Speed Speed

The article stresses that whenever possible, a classic car should be kept indoors. A climate-controlled garage offers the best protection from rain, snow, sunlight, and temperature fluctuations, all of which can cause deterioration. Indoor storage also allows for better monitoring of the vehicle and its surroundings. If a garage isn't available, the article recommends using a high-quality, weatherproof cover that fits properly and is breathable to prevent trapped condensation, which can lead to rust.

Controlling humidity is one of the most important aspects of long-term preservation. Keeping moisture levels below 50 percent helps prevent corrosion on body panels, chrome trim, and mechanical parts. In a garage, this can be managed with a dehumidifier or moisture-absorbing products. For those storing a classic car outdoors, the article suggests pairing a breathable cover with silica packs placed inside the cabin to help maintain controlled humidity and reduce the risk of mold or mildew.

Tire care is another key consideration. When a vehicle sits for long periods, tires can develop flat spots that affect ride quality and safety. The article advises inflating tires to the manufacturer's recommended pressure before storage and using tire cradles or stands to distribute weight more evenly. If possible, rolling the car slightly every few weeks can help avoid having the tires rest in one position for too long, extending their lifespan and performance.

Battery maintenance is equally important during storage. Without attention, a battery can lose its charge or fail altogether. The article recommends connecting the battery to a trickle charger to maintain a steady charge and prolong its life. For cars stored without regular access, disconnecting the battery entirely can help prevent electrical drain or potential damage.

He also notes that starting the engine periodically during storage can keep mechanical components lubricated, prevent seals from drying, and ensure fluids continue to circulate. If starting the car is not feasible, adding a fuel stabilizer will help prevent gasoline degradation and buildup in the fuel system.

Attention to the undercarriage before storage can help protect against rust. The HelloNation article suggests thoroughly washing and drying the underside, including wheel wells and suspension components, to remove dirt and road salt. Applying a light corrosion inhibitor provides an additional barrier against moisture-related damage.

Interior preservation is equally important. Leather, vinyl, and fabric interiors can suffer from fading, cracking, and deterioration when exposed to fluctuating temperatures and humidity. Conditioning leather seats, cleaning upholstery, and using protective covers or sunshades can help. Placing moisture-absorbing packs inside the cabin will also protect against musty odors and mold growth.

Air circulation within the storage environment is another safeguard against moisture accumulation. Even in enclosed garages, stagnant air can encourage condensation. A small fan set on low and positioned away from the car can improve airflow and reduce the likelihood of rust or interior damage.

For long-term storage, the article recommends following a checklist: clean the car thoroughly inside and out, top off fluids, inflate the tires properly, connect the battery to a maintainer, apply the appropriate cover, and ensure the storage space is clean, dry, and well-ventilated. Documenting the vehicle's condition with photos before storage can help track changes and identify potential issues when the car is brought back into service.

A classic car is both a sentimental treasure and a valuable investment. By prioritizing indoor storage when possible, maintaining controlled humidity, practicing proper tire care, and following other protective measures, owners can preserve the mechanical reliability and visual appeal of their vehicles for years to come.

The article, Proper Storage Tips for Classic Cars, is available in full at HelloNation, where Engels Gualdani, Classic Car Expert of Hilton, NY, explains how indoor storage, controlled humidity, and tire care work together to protect a classic car's value and longevity.

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