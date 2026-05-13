In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert Daniel K Whited of Myrtle Beach, SC, Discusses What Sets Wilmington & Myrtle Beach Apart for Coastal Buyers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What sets Wilmington and Myrtle Beach apart for coastal buyers? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Daniel K Whited of Bowline Homes in Myrtle Beach, SC. The article explores how two popular coastal markets draw different types of buyers based on lifestyle, affordability, and long-term goals.

Daniel K Whited - Realtor/Broker, Bowline Homes Speed Speed

The article explains that Wilmington tends to appeal to buyers seeking stability, established neighborhoods, and strong community amenities. Many of these coastal buyers are relocating for work, retirement, or both, and are looking to put down long-term roots. Wilmington's focus on schools, safety, and access to healthcare attracts families and individuals who want a well-rounded lifestyle in a coastal setting.

In contrast, Myrtle Beach has traditionally attracted vacationers and second-home buyers, but that's changing. The article notes that more year-round residents are now moving to Myrtle Beach due to its affordability, economic growth, and improved infrastructure. These changes are reshaping the real estate market, making Myrtle Beach a destination not only for short-term stays but also for permanent relocation. Coastal buyers are increasingly looking at Myrtle Beach as a place to live full-time while still enjoying beachside living and recreational options.

The article also highlights how both cities serve distinct goals for coastal homebuyers. Buyers in Wilmington often prioritize long-term investment and a sense of continuity in their neighborhoods. These buyers are interested in coastal homes located in stable, established communities. Meanwhile, Myrtle Beach appeals to those more focused on proximity to the ocean, new construction, and properties near entertainment and golf areas. This demand drives a different pace and type of development in each market.

Communities located between Wilmington and Myrtle Beach are also discussed as offering a blend of advantages. These areas provide coastal access, moderate pricing, and future appreciation potential. According to the article, coastal buyers in these in-between locations are often balancing affordability with lifestyle aspirations, making them an attractive option for buyers who want the best of both worlds.

Local economies also play a role in buyer decisions. The article explains that Wilmington's diversified economy, with sectors like healthcare, education, and tech, attracts buyers who value job stability and daily livability. In contrast, Myrtle Beach's economy remains more tied to tourism, but it is evolving. Growth in areas such as healthcare and professional services is expanding the market for year-round residents, and buyers are responding to these shifts when evaluating where to purchase.

Lifestyle remains a central theme throughout the article. Wilmington draws those who value community investment, neighborhood features, and access to daily services. Myrtle Beach appeals to those who place higher value on beach access, recreational activities, and the potential for real estate appreciation. As a result, each city attracts a different type of coastal buyer, and understanding those differences is key to making the right decision.

Ultimately, the article concludes that both Wilmington and Myrtle Beach offer strong options, but each fits a distinct set of buyer priorities. Buyers who want long-term community connections may find Wilmington more aligned with their needs, while those seeking growth, beach proximity, and affordability may lean toward Myrtle Beach. For others, nearby communities between the two markets provide a balance of location, lifestyle, and cost.

Why Wilmington & Myrtle Beach Attract Very Different Coastal Buyers features insights from Daniel K Whited, Real Estate Expert of Myrtle Beach, SC, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation