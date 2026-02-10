CLARENCE, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the best garage floor system for homes in Buffalo's unpredictable climate? A HelloNation article answers this question by breaking down how epoxy and polyaspartic coatings work together to protect concrete in Western New York. The article features local Concrete Coating Experts Ray McDougall and Mitch Wilkinson of Clarence, New York, who explain how cold weather, moisture, and salt impact garage floors.

The article highlights how Buffalo's freeze-thaw cycles and salt exposure put significant stress on concrete slabs. It states that garage floors in this region need more than just a surface layer—they need a system built for strength, flexibility, and durability. According to the article, epoxy remains a critical component as a base coat. When installed over a moisture barrier, epoxy provides a solid foundation that bonds directly with the concrete.

The article explains that epoxy has been trusted for decades due to its strong adhesion and structural support. Especially in Buffalo's winter climate, epoxy works best when used as the first layer of a multi-part system. Anchoring the coating to the slab, it helps prevent cracking and peeling.

Above the epoxy layer, the article explains that polyaspartic coatings offer key advantages. These include fast curing times, high flexibility, and durability in cold weather. Polyaspartic topcoats are especially useful in Buffalo because they can be applied even in cooler temperatures and resist salt and abrasion from winter driving.

The HelloNation article emphasizes that the combination of an epoxy base and polyaspartic topcoat creates a complete garage floor system. Concrete Coating Experts Ray McDougall and Mitch Wilkinson explain that the epoxy layer gives the system strength, while the polyaspartic layer protects against daily wear and winter damage. This approach increases the lifespan of garage coatings in Western New York homes.

The article also discusses safety and appearance. It notes that polyaspartic coatings are highly resistant to chemicals and road grime, helping maintain a clean look throughout the year. The textured finish of the topcoat also improves traction during wet or snowy conditions, making the floor safer for homeowners.

A common question the article addresses is whether homeowners should choose epoxy or polyaspartic. The article makes clear that both materials serve different but equally important roles. Together, they create a high-performance system. Starting with a moisture barrier, the epoxy base is applied, followed by a polyaspartic top coat that enhances durability and visual appeal.

The article concludes by stressing that garage floors in Buffalo require a tailored solution. Based on their hands-on experience, Concrete Coating Experts Ray McDougall and Mitch Wilkinson recommend using both materials as part of an integrated system. This method accounts for the region's unique climate and supports long-term performance under harsh conditions.

