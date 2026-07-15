In HelloNation, Construction Specialist Mark McManus Breaks Down Each Stage of a Home Remodeling Project

A New Article Details Each Phase of a Home Remodeling Project, From Early Planning and Permits Through the Final Punch List.

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should a homeowner expect at each stage of a home remodeling project? A HelloNation article answers that question by walking through the complete sequence of a renovation, from early planning and design through the final contractor walkthrough, giving homeowners a realistic picture of what lies ahead before work ever begins.

Mark McManus, Owner of M&M Construction Specialist

The article explains that every home remodeling project starts with a planning and design phase. During this stage, the homeowner works with a contractor and sometimes an architect to define the scope of the project, select materials, and set a realistic budget. Decisions resolved during this phase are far less disruptive to manage than those made after active construction has begun. The article features insights from Mark McManus of M&M Construction, a Construction Specialist serving homeowners in Morristown and the surrounding area.

Permitting follows planning for most substantial renovation or restoration work. The article notes that projects involving structural changes, electrical upgrades, or plumbing modifications require formal approval from the local building department before any work can begin. Permit timelines vary widely by municipality. Some approvals are issued within a few days, while others take several weeks depending on project complexity and the local building office's workload. Construction Specialists encourage homeowners to treat permitting as a fixed and expected part of the overall timeline.

Once permits are issued, active construction begins. The article describes this as the most physically disruptive phase of any home remodeling project, with noise, dust, and limited access to parts of the home all standard throughout. Homeowners renovating a kitchen or primary bathroom may find the disruption significant enough to consider temporary arrangements. Discussing the weekly work schedule with the contractor before construction starts helps establish clear expectations for every phase.

Most remodeling projects involve multiple tradespeople working in a defined sequence. The article explains that framing, rough plumbing, and rough electrical work all take place before drywall and finish work can begin. Any delay in one trade shifts everything that follows, and short gaps between trades are common and are not a sign that something has gone wrong. A contractor who communicates proactively when the schedule shifts is described in the article as one of the most valuable assets on any project.

Material selection and lead times deserve early attention. The article recommends ordering cabinetry, tile, countertops, windows, and fixtures before construction begins and confirming delivery timelines in writing to reduce the risk of mid-project delays. Construction Specialists who maintain strong supplier relationships are better positioned to catch potential supply issues before they affect the construction schedule.

Inspections are built into the process at several defined stages and cannot be skipped on any permitted project. Local building inspectors review electrical, plumbing, and structural work before walls are closed. Any required correction must be addressed before the project can advance, and the possibility of a re-inspection should be factored into the overall timeline. As construction nears completion, attention shifts to the punch list, a written record of remaining tasks such as touch-up paint, hardware installation, and minor trim work that must be finished before the project is considered complete.

The article notes that kitchen renovations typically take six to twelve weeks, while bathroom remodels may run two to six weeks. Larger additions and structural modifications can extend to several months. Homeowners entering a home remodeling project with realistic expectations and open communication with their contractor tend to have the most positive overall experience.

What Happens at Each Stage of a Remodeling Project? features insights from Mark McManus, Construction Specialist of Morristown, New Jersey, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation