In HelloNation, CPA Mike Morones of Silver City, NM, Explains New Mexico's Gross Receipts Tax

SILVER CITY, N.M., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How does New Mexico's gross receipts tax really work, and why is it so often misunderstood by small business owners? A HelloNation article featuring CPA Mike Morones of Mike Morones & Associates, LLC in Silver City, NM, helps clarify how this tax impacts local businesses and what owners need to know to stay compliant.

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The article begins by pointing out that gross receipts tax is not the same as traditional sales tax, even though many small business owners assume they function similarly. In New Mexico, gross receipts tax applies broadly, not just to the sale of goods, but to most services, rentals, and other types of business income. This distinction can surprise those used to the tax rules in other states.

Unlike sales tax, which is typically collected from the customer and passed through to the government, gross receipts tax is imposed directly on the business itself. While many businesses do include the cost in their pricing, the responsibility to report and pay the tax lies with the business. According to Morones, this makes accurate recordkeeping and reporting even more important for small business owners.

The article highlights that rates for gross receipts tax vary by location. In New Mexico, state, county, and city rates are combined to create the total rate for each jurisdiction. That means the gross receipts tax rate in Silver City may differ from surrounding communities in Grant County. For businesses operating in multiple locations, applying the correct rate to each transaction is essential to avoid errors and penalties.

One of the biggest differences between gross receipts tax and traditional sales tax is how New Mexico treats services. The article explains that many services are taxable, including professional, repair, and construction services; categories that are often tax-exempt in other states. Service providers need to understand when and how this applies to them.

Morones also explains the importance of registration. All businesses in New Mexico that are subject to gross receipts tax must register with the state and file returns regularly. Filing frequency, whether monthly, quarterly, or semi-annually, depends on the amount of tax collected. Even businesses with low or inconsistent income must submit returns on schedule to avoid penalties.

There are also exemptions and deductions available, though they must be supported with proper documentation. The article emphasizes that businesses must maintain clear records, including receipts and exemption certificates, to qualify for deductions and to simplify the filing process.

Timing plays a role as well. Gross receipts tax in New Mexico is typically due when payment is received, not necessarily when the work is completed. For small business owners, this distinction can affect cash flow and financial planning.

The article advises business owners to stay informed about local rates and rules, especially in places like Silver City where changes may occur. Mistakes, even unintentional ones, can lead to costly penalties over time. Most issues arise from misunderstandings rather than willful non-compliance, which is why awareness is so critical.

Pricing strategy is another area influenced by gross receipts tax. Since the tax is levied on the business, owners must decide whether to absorb the cost or include it in their pricing. Clear understanding of the tax helps with transparent pricing and customer communication.

What New Mexico Gross Receipts Tax Means for Small Businesses features insights from Mike Morones, CPA of Silver City, NM, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation