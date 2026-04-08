In HelloNation, Custom Home Expert Ken Broadwater Explains the Value of Building on Rural Land in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Is building on rural land in Central Virginia a smart investment? According to a HelloNation article, Ken Broadwater of Ken Broadwater Homes, LLC, explains why many families are turning to rural properties as a way to balance lifestyle benefits with long-term value. His insights highlight how affordability, custom home design, and growth trends make rural land an attractive choice for buyers.

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The article begins by noting that rural land often costs less per acre compared to subdivisions. Neighborhood lots are typically marked up to reflect the cost of infrastructure and amenities, while countryside parcels provide more space at lower prices. For families on a budget, this difference allows room for larger homes, outdoor areas, or even additional structures, making rural land a practical and smart investment.

Custom homes built on rural land are another factor supporting property value. Unlike subdivisions, where houses often follow similar layouts, a custom home designed for rural property reflects the owner's unique vision. This individuality adds appeal when it comes time to sell, since buyers often value the one-of-a-kind nature of a home that was shaped specifically for the land.

Growth in Central Virginia also strengthens the case for rural investment. As towns and cities expand, areas that once seemed distant become more connected to shopping, schools, and services. Properties located along accessible roads often appreciate as development spreads outward. For homeowners, this trend can mean an increase in property value over time, turning a rural location into an asset with long-term value.

Lifestyle benefits play an equally important role. Rural settings provide room for features such as wraparound porches, outdoor living areas, and detached barns or garages. Families who want more privacy or outdoor space for children, pets, or gardening find that rural land offers freedoms that subdivisions cannot match. These features not only improve daily living but also contribute to marketability when selling the home in the future.

The article also points out that site preparation is an important part of building on rural land. Clearing brush, grading slopes, and installing wells, septic systems, and driveways all require upfront planning. While these costs can add to the initial investment, they also strengthen the long-term value of the property by ensuring stability and functionality for decades to come.

Market demand continues to favor rural homes in Central Virginia. Many buyers seek more space and fewer restrictions, moving away from crowded subdivisions while still remaining within commuting distance of larger cities. This consistent demand provides confidence that rural properties will remain desirable.

However, the HelloNation feature also notes some challenges. Selling a rural property may take longer than selling in subdivisions, and financing can require more documentation. The pool of buyers ready to manage wells, septic systems, and larger maintenance needs is smaller. These factors don't diminish the investment potential but remind buyers to think about long-term ownership when considering rural land.

Ken Broadwater emphasizes that building a custom home on rural land offers both lifestyle and financial advantages. With thoughtful site preparation, realistic expectations, and careful planning, rural property provides not only a home tailored to personal needs but also a smart investment with lasting property value.

The full article, titled Is Building on Rural Land in Central Virginia a Smart Investment?, by Custom Home Expert Ken Broadwater is available on HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation