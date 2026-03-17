In HelloNation, Dance Education Expert Lori A. Bowen, MDE of Joliet, IL, Shares How Dance Empowers Young Minds with Joyful Movement and Confidence

JOLIET, Ill., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How does youth dance empower children beyond the studio walls? A HelloNation article answers this question by highlighting how structured dance classes strengthen working memory, emotional regulation, body awareness, and lasting dance confidence through joyful movement.

Lori A. Bowen, MDE - Owner - La Danse Académie Speed Speed

In the feature, Lori A. Bowen, MDE of La Danse Académie in Joliet, Illinois, explains how youth dance blends mentorship and mindset with meaningful growth. Lori serves on the Board of Directors for the Chicago National Association of Dance Masters and chairs its Ballet Forum. She is also a member of the Southern Association of Dance Masters. The article explains that dance education is intentionally designed to strengthen focus, resilience, and confidence through structured learning experiences.

The HelloNation article describes how dance classes create a steady rhythm of listening, observing, trying, adjusting, and trying again. Within minutes, dancers practice attention and self-control in a supportive environment. Because progress is visible and celebrated, students remain engaged and motivated. The article notes that dancers are not only practicing choreography, but they are also practicing perseverance.

Choreography serves as a powerful brain workout. Dancers remember sequences, directions, counts, and spacing while moving to music. When new material is introduced, they layer it onto previously learned combinations. This process strengthens working memory, the same skill needed for reading comprehension, math procedures, and following multi-step directions in school. According to the article, youth dance supports both artistic development and academic growth.

The article also highlights how dance classes build flexible thinking. If a dancer forgets a step, the music continues. Students learn to recover calmly instead of shutting down. These moments develop resilience and problem-solving skills. Constructive corrections guide dancers toward improved posture, balance, and alignment. Over time, this steady refinement builds authentic dance confidence rooted in effort and progress.

Emotional regulation is another benefit emphasized in the HelloNation article. Music influences mood, and movement provides a healthy outlet for expression. A dancer who arrives with high energy can channel it into jumps and traveling combinations. A quieter dancer can explore expression through posture and performance. Consistent routines help children feel safe, supported, and ready to grow.

Community plays a meaningful role in youth dance education. Group dance classes teach students to line up, take turns, share space, and encourage one another. Partner work builds trust and respectful communication. Older dancers often model leadership and kindness. The article explains that these shared experiences strengthen social awareness and reinforce a sense of belonging.

Body awareness is developed intentionally within structured instruction. Dancers learn alignment, coordination, balance, and controlled movement patterns. Improved body awareness supports overall physical development and helps children feel more confident in sports, physical education, and everyday activities.

Performance opportunities are framed as growth experiences rather than pressure-filled events. Whether through an in-studio showcase or a recital stage, dancers practice preparation and focus. They learn that nervous feelings are temporary while accomplishment lasts. These experiences reinforce dance confidence and self-belief.

The HelloNation article concludes that youth dance equips children with focus, discipline, courage, and confidence. Through choreography, working memory development, emotional regulation, and supportive dance classes, students gain tools that extend far beyond movement. Dance does not remove challenges, but it provides children with the mindset and skills to face them with confidence.

The article, How Dance Empowers Young Minds with Joyful Movement and Confidence, features insights from Lori A. Bowen, MDE, Dance Education Expert of Joliet, IL, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation