In HelloNation, Dance Expert Joanne Landrau Connects Dance to School Success

FREDERICK, Colo., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can dance help young learners do better in school? That's the question answered in a HelloNation article featuring Joanne Landrau of En Face Studios in Frederick, CO. The article explores how movement-based learning supports focus, working memory, executive function, and other essential classroom skills, helping children build habits that lead to school success.

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While dance is often viewed as a physical or creative activity, it also trains the mind in ways that benefit learning. Children use working memory when they remember choreography, sequence steps, and move in time with music. This mirrors the kind of mental processing required for tasks like reading comprehension, math, and multi-step instructions in a school setting.

The HelloNation article emphasizes how repetition strengthens attention skills. Dance classes revisit steps over time, which helps children refine their focus and stick with a task. Developing the ability to stay engaged in a structured activity is directly connected to school success, particularly for children who may struggle with distraction or short attention spans.

Executive function—how the brain manages behavior, planning, and problem solving—is also reinforced through dance. The article points out that children naturally practice these skills each week by following routines, managing impulses, and adjusting movements as needed. These habits support time management and classroom discipline without putting pressure on performance.

Dance gives children a positive way to experience discipline. Weekly attendance, practice, and improvement create a rhythm that helps children understand the importance of consistency. According to the HelloNation article, this sense of routine builds discipline in a way that supports homework habits and academic persistence.

For children who find it difficult to sit still or focus, dance offers a unique advantage. The structure and movement keep children engaged without the pressure of traditional learning environments. Instructors give clear expectations, and the physical format allows children to use their attention skills in a hands-on, active way.

The HelloNation feature explains how dance helps children feel secure through predictable routines. This kind of environment encourages children to participate without fear of confusion or failure. When they know what to expect, they are more likely to try and less likely to resist learning. Over time, this sense of structure can carry into classroom settings, where routine also plays a key role.

The article also connects social development to academic readiness. In a dance class, children learn how to move in sync with others, respect boundaries, and follow group rules. These experiences help them adapt to school environments where cooperation and peer interaction are required every day.

Problem-solving skills are another benefit highlighted by the HelloNation feature. When children face challenges during class, such as mastering a new step, they learn to experiment, observe, and try again. This mindset encourages flexibility and a calm approach to obstacles, helping children persist through tough subjects in school.

Dance also improves spatial awareness and rhythm, both of which are linked to academic areas like handwriting, reading fluency, and math. By engaging the body and brain together, dance supports learning through pattern recognition and timing, two essential elements of early education.

Emotional regulation plays a major role in school success, and the HelloNation article notes that dance provides a natural outlet for stress. Children who manage their emotions through movement arrive in the classroom more focused and ready to learn. Over time, these moments of control build into reliable attention skills.

Finally, confidence gained through dance often transfers to school settings. As children see their efforts pay off in the studio, they begin to believe in their ability to improve. This self-trust supports class participation, curiosity, and resilience—key traits for long-term academic growth.

The article, How Dance Helps Children Succeed in School , features insights from Joanne Landrau, Dance Expert of Frederick, CO, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation