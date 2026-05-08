In HelloNation, Optometry Expert Dr. Spencer Franz of Hobbs, NM, Outlines When Children Need Eye Exams

HOBBS, N.M., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article explains how regular pediatric eye exams help identify vision problems that may affect learning and development.

When should children have their first vision check, and how can parents in Hobbs know if their child needs an exam? A HelloNation article featuring Dr. Spencer Franz of The Eye Site in Hobbs explains the importance of early and regular pediatric eye exams.

Dr. Spencer Franz - Optometrist /Owner - The Eye Site Speed Speed

The article highlights that children rely on clear vision for nearly every part of their development, including reading, playing, and learning in school. Dr. Franz shares that many parents may not realize their child has a vision problem because children often don't recognize or express that something is wrong. Pediatric eye exams help uncover issues that may not be obvious through behavior or school performance alone.

The HelloNation article advises that children should receive their first comprehensive eye exam before entering kindergarten. While some schools provide basic vision screening, these tests are limited and may miss problems with eye coordination or focusing. A full exam evaluates multiple aspects of visual function and gives a complete view of a child's eye health and development.

Children may show subtle signs of vision problems, such as sitting too close to screens, avoiding reading, or holding books very near their faces. Others may experience frequent headaches or fatigue but struggle to describe their symptoms. These signs can easily go unnoticed, especially during busy school schedules.

As students progress through school, the visual demands of the classroom increase. Reading becomes more central to learning, and vision problems can cause frustration and affect both academic progress and classroom behavior. Dr. Franz explains that blurry vision or poor eye coordination can make simple tasks more difficult and lead to reduced confidence.

Indicators that a child might need an exam include squinting, tilting the head, or covering one eye while reading. Teachers may observe difficulties copying from the board or complaints of tired eyes. The HelloNation article stresses that children's vision problems can go undetected for years without routine eye exams.

Pediatric eye exams can identify common issues such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism, as well as conditions like lazy eye and eye-teaming difficulties. Early detection allows for better treatment outcomes and can improve both academic performance and quality of life. Dr. Franz emphasizes the long-term benefits of monitoring children's vision as they grow.

In Hobbs, access to pediatric eye care supports families by helping children succeed in school. Annual eye exams not only track changes in prescription but also help identify when adjustments in care are needed. Because children's eyes develop rapidly, even those who pass a vision screening one year may need support the next.

Parents often associate eye exams with problems in school, but the article points out that waiting for grades to drop may delay necessary treatment. Establishing regular eye exams builds a record of a child's vision health and allows eye care professionals to detect problems early. This helps protect children's long-term eye health and learning success.

For teens, continued exams are just as important. With more screen time and the possible introduction of contact lenses, eye strain and vision correction need to be carefully managed. The article encourages families to keep eye exams a part of routine health care through every stage of childhood.

Pediatric Eye Exams: When Should Kids in Hobbs Get Their First Vision Check? features insights from Dr. Spencer Franz, Optometry Expert of Hobbs, NM, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation