In HelloNation, Deck Building Expert Scott LaDue of Victor, NY, Discusses Permits and Setback Pitfalls

Many homeowners start outdoor projects with a strong creative vision, but fail to consider the legal framework that dictates what can be built and where. LaDue emphasizes that setbacks — the required distance between structures and property lines, roads, or neighboring lots — are critical in determining the usable footprint of a yard. Ignoring them can lead to fines or forced demolition, turning a dream project into a costly mistake.

Equally important are easements, which grant utility or municipal access across a portion of private property. Building on or too close to an easement can interfere with public infrastructure and bring legal complications. According to LaDue, understanding where these boundaries lie is essential before finalizing any plans.

Permits are often viewed as a bureaucratic obstacle, but LaDue explains that they are designed to protect homeowners. A permit ensures that plans comply with local building codes, which exist to promote structural safety and neighborhood harmony. Skipping this step may speed things up in the short term, but it exposes property owners to future liabilities, especially when selling or insuring the home.

One of the most overlooked dangers during backyard construction is the presence of underground utilities. Digging without verifying line locations can result in damaged electrical, gas, water, or communication infrastructure. LaDue stresses the importance of contacting local utility services to mark these lines before any work begins, a precaution that is both free and potentially lifesaving.

Municipal regulations also vary widely, meaning that what's permissible in one town may not be allowed in another. Deck height, railing design, and the use of certain materials can all fall under local restrictions. LaDue advises that the safest and most cost-effective approach is to research local codes in advance and confirm all requirements with the building department before committing to a plan.

Planning for compliance is not simply about avoiding trouble; it ensures that the outdoor space is built to last and integrates smoothly into the community. Thoughtful attention to permitting and zoning not only keeps projects on schedule, but also protects the homeowner's investment for the long term.

