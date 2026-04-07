In HelloNation, Dental Expert Dawn Strohschein, DDS, Discusses Airway's Role in Adult Oral and Whole-Body Health

GILLETTE, Wyo., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How does airway health affect TMJ and jaw pain in adults? According to HelloNation, Dawn Strohschein, DDS, of Pronghorn Family Dentistry in Gillette, Wyoming, explains that the way adults breathe can have far-reaching effects on both oral comfort and overall wellness. A restricted airway may not be obvious, yet it can contribute to chronic symptoms such as teeth grinding, jaw tension, and disrupted sleep. Over time, these breathing patterns can also influence cardiovascular function, metabolic health, and emotional well-being.

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One of the most common oral indicators of airway dysfunction in adults is bruxism, or teeth grinding. While often linked to stress, this condition can also occur when airflow is reduced during sleep. The body may respond by clenching or shifting the jaw to improve breathing, which puts strain on jaw muscles, wears down teeth, and can aggravate the temporomandibular joint. TMJ disorders may present as jaw clicking or popping, morning headaches, or muscle tenderness in the face, neck, and shoulders.

Airway challenges can also affect posture. When nasal breathing is difficult, people may unconsciously tilt their head forward to make breathing easier. Over time, this positioning can lead to muscle strain, tension headaches, and bite changes due to altered jaw alignment. Supporting proper breathing patterns can reduce these physical stresses, improve oral health, and support more restorative sleep.

The connection between airway health and whole-body function is significant. Poor nighttime breathing, including that caused by sleep apnea, has been linked to elevated blood pressure, higher risk of heart disease, stroke, dementia, and increased likelihood of type 2 diabetes. When airflow is restricted during sleep, blood oxygen levels drop, placing extra strain on the heart and disrupting hormone regulation. Over the years, these effects can contribute to chronic health conditions that may seem unrelated to airway issues.

Sleep quality itself is often compromised in adults with airway restrictions. Even if they spend a full night in bed, they may wake often, snore heavily, or feel unrefreshed in the morning. Without adequate deep and REM sleep, the body loses valuable opportunities for tissue repair, memory processing, and immune system regulation. The result is often persistent fatigue, irritability, and reduced focus, which can impact daily performance and quality of life.

Causes of restricted breathing in adults vary widely. Some individuals have structural challenges, such as a narrow palate or a deviated septum, while others experience muscle tone loss in the throat and tongue with age. Chronic nasal congestion, allergies, and inflammation can further narrow the airway. Identifying the cause is key to developing an effective treatment plan.

Evaluation often begins with a combination of dental and medical assessments. Dentists may look for signs of tooth wear, jaw tension, abnormalities in bite alignment, and may use airway 3D imaging. Physicians can perform sleep studies or airway scans, while myofunctional therapists evaluate tongue posture, swallowing patterns, and muscle coordination. An interdisciplinary approach typically produces the best results by addressing both structure and function.

Treatment options depend on the underlying cause. For some adults, a custom oral appliance can slightly reposition the jaw during sleep to keep the airway open. Craniofacial expansion may be used to improve anatomy contributing to sleep-disordered breathing. Others may benefit from myofunctional therapy to strengthen tongue, lip, and throat muscles. Addressing nasal breathing is also essential, whether through medical treatment for allergies, surgery for structural corrections, or daily nasal hygiene. Breathing re-education techniques may also be part of a plan. For moderate to severe sleep apnea, CPAP therapy remains highly effective.

Lifestyle changes can further support airway function. Maintaining a healthy weight, staying active, avoiding alcohol or sedatives before bedtime, and practicing good sleep posture can all reduce airway collapse at night. Even small steps, like keeping nasal passages clear before bed, can make a difference in airflow and sleep quality.

For adults, investing in airway health is about more than reducing snoring or jaw discomfort. It is about protecting cardiovascular and metabolic health, preserving energy, and supporting cognitive function. The mouth and airway are connected systems, and when one is compromised, the other is affected. By recognizing and addressing airway challenges, adults can improve both oral health and long-term wellness.

Adults: Airway's Impact on Oral & Whole-Body Health offers guidance from Dental Expert Dawn Strohschein, DDS, of Gillette, Wyoming, on identifying, treating, and preventing airway-related issues that affect both dental and systemic health.

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SOURCE HelloNation