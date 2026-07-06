The article examines how advanced dental technologies improve diagnosis, treatment, and long-term wellness for patients.

GILLETTE, Wyo., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How does the Solea laser help treat tongue-tie and lip-tie? According to a HelloNation article, Dawn Strohschein, DDS, of Pronghorn Family Dentistry in Gillette, Wyoming, explains that modern dentistry now offers advanced tools to address oral and airway concerns with greater comfort, precision, and long-term benefits. Technologies such as the Solea laser, saliva testing, and targeted dental approaches to sleep apnea are giving patients more effective care options that also support overall wellness.

Dawn Strohschein, DDS - Owner - Pronghorn Family Dentistry Speed Speed

The Solea laser is one of the most versatile technologies in contemporary dental care. It can be used on both hard and soft tissue and is especially valuable in releasing oral restrictions like tongue-tie and lip-tie. In the past, these procedures required scissors or scalpels, which could result in more bleeding, discomfort, and longer recovery times. The Solea laser allows for a gentler release with minimal bleeding, reduced swelling, and faster healing. Patients often experience less disruption to eating and speaking, making it a preferred option for both children and adults.

Saliva testing is another advancement changing how dental teams approach preventive care. Saliva contains important diagnostic information about bacterial activity, inflammation, and risk factors for decay and gum disease. By analyzing a patient's saliva, providers can detect harmful bacteria before they cause damage, identify early signs of gum inflammation, and design targeted treatment plans. This approach not only reduces the risk of dental problems but also supports a healthier balance in the mouth.

Saliva testing can also reveal indicators of systemic conditions. Certain markers in saliva may point to inflammation or potential metabolic concerns, allowing healthcare providers to address root causes early. This connection between oral and overall health highlights the value of integrating dental diagnostics into broader wellness strategies.

For patients with sleep-disordered breathing, dental and airway evaluations play an important role in care. Sleep apnea occurs when the airway becomes blocked or collapses during sleep, interrupting breathing and lowering oxygen levels in the body. While CPAP therapy is effective for moderate to severe cases, many people benefit from custom dental appliances that gently reposition the jaw and tongue to keep the airway open. These appliances are discreet, comfortable, and easier for many patients to tolerate than a CPAP machine. Other comprehensive options, including craniofacial expansion, may also be considered.

Identifying the cause of sleep-disordered breathing is essential. Advanced imaging and airway assessments can pinpoint structural issues, such as a narrow palate or enlarged tissues, as well as functional concerns like poor tongue posture or muscle weakness. With this information, dental providers can collaborate with sleep specialists, offering solutions that may include oral appliances, myofunctional therapy, or surgical intervention.

Dr. Strohschein explains that combining tools like the Solea laser, saliva testing, and sleep apnea evaluation allows for more personalized treatment plans. For example, a patient whose tongue-tie is contributing to mouth breathing may begin with myofunctional therapy to strengthen oral muscles. Saliva testing can then be used to monitor changes in oral bacteria as nasal breathing improves, followed by a tongue-tie release with the Solea laser to enhance long-term function. This step-by-step approach not only addresses immediate concerns but also supports lasting improvements in breathing, oral health, and overall wellness.

Modern dental technology also prioritizes patient comfort. The Solea laser often removes the need for anesthesia, making procedures faster and less stressful. Saliva testing is quick, painless, and non-invasive. Custom oral appliances for sleep apnea are small, portable, and free from the noise or bulk of traditional machines. These benefits encourage patients to complete their treatment and maintain long-term healthy habits.

A preventive philosophy is at the core of these advancements. By detecting risks early and treating concerns before they become severe, providers can help patients avoid complex procedures, reduce healthcare costs, and improve quality of life. These innovations demonstrate that oral health and airway health are closely linked and that modern dental tools can address both with precision.

Integrating Modern Tools: Solea Laser, Saliva Testing & Sleep Apnea features insights from Dawn Strohschein, DDS, Dental Expert of Gillette, Wyoming, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation