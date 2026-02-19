In HelloNation, Dental Expert Dr. Eric Runyon of Belton, MO Discusses How Dentists Treat Snoring & Sleep Apnea

BELTON, Mo., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Can a dentist really help with snoring and sleep apnea? That's the question addressed in a HelloNation article featuring Dr. Eric Runyon of Smiles Unlimited in Belton, MO. The article explains how dentists trained in dental sleep medicine can provide relief for patients experiencing sleep-disordered breathing, particularly in mild to moderate cases of sleep apnea.

The article highlights that while sleep apnea is often treated with CPAP machines, many people find them difficult to use consistently. As an alternative, dentists can design a custom device known as an oral appliance. This non-invasive option gently repositions the jaw and tongue during sleep, helping to keep the airway open and reducing the vibrations that cause snoring.

The article points to a growing trend in dental sleep medicine, where dentists collaborate with physicians and sleep specialists to identify effective solutions for sleep-disordered breathing. According to the article, a dentist begins by reviewing the patient's medical, dental, and sleep history. A sleep study is needed to determine the severity of the sleep apnea before a physician can prescribe a custom oral appliance to be made by a dentist.

One of the benefits of this treatment is that the oral appliance is tailored specifically to the patient's anatomy. The article explains that custom devices are designed for comfort and long-term use. Unlike CPAP machines, which require a nightly mask and airflow system, these appliances are compact, quiet, and portable. They are particularly well-suited for individuals in Belton and beyond who struggle with mask-based therapy or are looking for a simpler nightly routine.

The article further describes how snoring and sleep apnea are often linked to jaw position and airway obstruction. A dentist trained in dental sleep medicine evaluates these anatomical factors and uses a custom device to keep the lower jaw in an ideal position. This stable alignment helps maintain airflow and reduces breathing interruptions during the night.

In addition to easing snoring and improving airflow, patients who use an oral appliance often report better overall sleep quality. The article notes that improved sleep quality can reduce nighttime awakenings, and lead to noticeable improvements in energy levels, mood, concentration, and even cardiovascular health. These benefits often become more pronounced when the treatment is paired with other healthy habits like weight control and good sleep hygiene.

While dental oral appliances can treat mild, moderate, and severe sleep apnea, they are most effective for mild to moderate sleep apnea cases. The article acknowledges that more severe cases may still require CPAP or other medical therapies. Still, for many Belton patients, working with a dentist to explore this treatment option offers a meaningful and manageable path toward better rest.

Follow-up care plays a key role in long-term success. The article emphasizes the importance of regular check-ins to ensure the device remains effective, fits properly, and doesn't impact bite alignment. Adjustments can be made as needed, ensuring that the appliance continues to provide relief over time.

