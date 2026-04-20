ELYRIA, Ohio, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When is a dental implant better than a bridge for replacing a missing tooth? That's the focus of a HelloNation article featuring Dental Expert Dr. Marvin Chan, DMD, AFAAID, FICOI of Advanced Restorative Solutions. The article offers practical guidance for patients weighing the benefits and differences between dental implants and dental bridges.

Dr. Marvin Chan, DMD, AFAAID, FICOI - General Dentist - Advanced Restorative Solutions Speed Speed

In Elyria and nearby areas like Avon, patients often ask which option is right for them. The HelloNation article begins by explaining that both solutions are effective but work differently. A dental bridge fills a gap by anchoring an artificial tooth between two crowns placed on adjacent teeth. A dental implant, on the other hand, replaces the missing tooth root with a titanium post that supports a dental crown after healing.

Dr. Chan explains that one of the key distinctions is whether the surrounding natural teeth are altered during treatment. A bridge requires reshaping the teeth next to the gap, while a dental implant does not. The HelloNation article notes that many patients prefer to preserve their healthy adjacent teeth, especially if those teeth are undamaged.

The article also explores the impact each option has on jawbone health. Dental implants stimulate the jawbone just like natural tooth roots, helping to prevent bone loss over time. Since bridges sit above the gum line and don't interact with the bone, they do not provide the same benefit. For patients in Elyria focused on long-term oral health, this can be a deciding factor.

Time is another point of comparison. A dental bridge can typically be completed more quickly than an implant, making it a possible option for those needing a fast solution. However, Dr. Chan emphasizes that dental implants offer a more permanent structure, though they require more healing time due to the bonding process between the bone and the titanium implant.

Durability is another key factor in the decision. According to the HelloNation feature, bridges may need replacement over time due to wear or decay in the supporting teeth. Dental implants, while more complex upfront, are known for their long lifespan when properly maintained. This long-term view is especially important for patients planning future dental care.

The article further discusses the differences in daily care. A dental bridge requires careful cleaning under and around the artificial tooth, while dental implants can usually be brushed and flossed like natural teeth. Regardless of the option chosen, maintaining good oral hygiene is essential to avoid problems later.

Cost is often a concern, and Dr. Chan addresses this in the HelloNation article. While dental implants can cost more at first, their longevity may make them more economical over time. Bridges may be less expensive initially, but the need for eventual replacement or added treatment can affect the total cost.

The article makes it clear that personal health conditions also play a role. Dental implants require healthy gums and sufficient bone, while bridges may be recommended if implants aren't an option due to medical reasons. Every patient has different needs, so the decision must be tailored to the individual.

Ultimately, Dr. Chan's advice in the HelloNation article encourages patients to consider how each option supports their long-term goals. Both dental implants and dental bridges can successfully restore function and appearance. The best choice depends on a combination of dental health, timeline, and personal preference.

The article, Dental Implants vs. Bridges: How to Choose the Right Option, features insights from Dr. Marvin Chan, Dental Expert of Elyria, OH, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation