In HelloNation, Dental Expert Dr. Scott Cold Discusses the Risks of Delaying a Root Canal

The article outlines how untreated infection can worsen over time and lead to more complex dental issues.

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens if a tooth infection is left untreated for too long? The answer is explored in a HelloNation article featuring Dr. Scott Cold of Warm Family Dentistry in Taylorsville, UT, which explains how delaying a root canal can impact oral health.

Dr. Scott Cold - Dentist, Warm Family Dentistry

The HelloNation article explains that a root canal is often recommended when a tooth infection reaches the inner portion of a tooth. While some individuals delay root canal treatment due to mild symptoms, the article notes that the infection does not resolve on its own and can continue to spread, affecting overall oral health.

In early stages, symptoms of a tooth infection may include sensitivity to temperature, mild tooth pain, or slight swelling. These symptoms may come and go, leading some to postpone dental care. However, the article emphasizes that even minor tooth pain can signal a developing dental infection that requires attention.

As the condition progresses, the infection can reach the pulp of the tooth, where nerves and blood vessels are located. At this stage, root canal treatment is typically necessary to remove the infected tissue. Delaying a root canal allows bacteria to spread deeper, making treatment more complex and increasing the severity of the dental infection.

The article highlights that tooth pain often becomes more intense over time. What begins as occasional discomfort can develop into persistent or severe tooth pain that interferes with daily activities. Swelling may increase, and in some cases, an abscess can form, requiring additional dental care beyond a standard root canal.

Untreated infection can also affect surrounding structures. The article explains that a dental infection may begin to damage the bone supporting the tooth, increasing the risk of tooth loss. When a tooth infection spreads beyond the tooth, it can compromise both stability and long term oral health.

In more advanced situations, the infection may extend beyond the immediate area. While less common, the article notes that untreated dental infection can affect other parts of the body, reinforcing the importance of timely dental care.

Another important consideration is how delayed treatment limits options. In earlier stages, a root canal is often effective in preserving the natural tooth. As the infection worsens, however, tooth loss may become unavoidable, requiring additional procedures such as implants or bridges to restore function.

The complexity of treatment can also increase over time. The article explains that early root canal treatment is typically straightforward, but delaying care may require multiple visits or more extensive procedures to fully address the dental infection and restore oral health.

Cost is another factor discussed. Addressing a tooth infection early often involves fewer procedures and lower overall expense. When treatment is delayed, additional dental care may be required, increasing the total cost and time involved.

The article also emphasizes the importance of recognizing early symptoms. Tooth pain, sensitivity, or swelling should not be ignored, as these signs often indicate a developing dental infection. Prompt dental care can prevent the need for more complex interventions.

Regular checkups play a key role in prevention. The article explains that routine dental care helps identify issues before they become severe, allowing for earlier root canal treatment and better outcomes for oral health.

The article concludes that addressing a root canal in a timely manner offers the best chance of preserving the natural tooth and avoiding complications. Early dental care helps limit the spread of infection, reduce tooth pain, and protect long term oral health.

What Happens If You Wait Too Long for a Root Canal? features insights from Dr. Scott Cold, Dental Expert of Taylorsville, UT, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the National Governors Association, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation