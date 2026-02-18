In HelloNation, Dental Expert Terrance O'Keefe of Penfield, NY, Breaks Down What a Toothache Could Mean

PENFIELD, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should you do when a toothache won't go away? That's the question explored in a HelloNation article featuring Dental Expert Dr. Terrance O'Keefe of Penfield, NY. The piece offers practical advice for recognizing the signs of serious tooth pain and explains when it's time to seek help from a dentist.

Dr. Terrance O’Keefe

The article highlights how many people assume a toothache is caused by a small cavity, when in fact, the issue could be more complex. It notes that tooth pain can stem from many sources, including infection, gum inflammation, or even a cracked tooth. Understanding the root cause can help patients avoid larger problems later.

Tooth decay is a frequent reason for toothaches. The article explains that while cavities may start at the enamel, they can progress unnoticed into deeper layers. Once the pulp is affected, people often experience persistent or nighttime pain. The article stresses the importance of acting early before more involved treatments like root canals become necessary.

Gum inflammation, often caused by gingivitis or periodontitis, is another major cause discussed. The article notes that while the pain may not come directly from a tooth, discomfort while chewing or brushing could still signal serious issues. If gums are red, swollen, or bleed easily, this could mean bacteria have reached below the gum line. Treating gum inflammation early helps prevent tooth loss and bone damage.

The article also focuses on bruxism, a common but often unnoticed issue. People who grind or clench their teeth at night may develop soreness, sensitivity, or pain in the jaw. According to the article, many individuals don't know they suffer from bruxism until a dentist sees signs of wear. Night guards and stress reduction are recommended to limit further damage and relieve tooth pain.

A cracked tooth is another often-overlooked reason behind ongoing discomfort. Even hairline fractures can cause sharp pain while biting. Because these cracks are hard to detect without a dental exam, the article urges readers to see a dentist if pain is localized or persistent. Left untreated, a cracked tooth can lead to infection and further complications.

Infections like abscesses are serious sources of toothache that require fast attention. The article describes how these infections can cause throbbing pain, swelling, or even fever. In such cases, dental care should not be delayed, as untreated abscesses can spread and become a health risk.

Patterns in tooth pain can also serve as clues. The article notes that pain triggered by hot or cold foods or worsened at night might indicate internal damage to the tooth. On the other hand, dull aches reaching the temples or jaw could relate to muscle tension or sinus issues, though dental causes must still be ruled out.

The article urges residents in Penfield and nearby Rochester to schedule timely dental exams. Early evaluation can identify problems before they require more invasive treatment. Delaying care often leads to longer procedures and higher costs. Routine dental visits and prompt attention to pain are key to preserving oral health.

Prevention is another central focus. The article recommends daily brushing and flossing, regular cleanings, and avoiding sugary foods to maintain healthy teeth and gums. It also emphasizes wearing night guards to prevent bruxism-related damage and repairing a cracked tooth early to avoid worsening symptoms.

In the end, the article reinforces that a toothache is a warning sign. Whether caused by a cavity, bruxism, gum inflammation, or another issue, early action is critical. Recognizing the signs of tooth pain and seeking care right away helps protect both dental and overall health.

