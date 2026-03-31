In HelloNation, Dermatology Expert Dr. Lesley Loss of Rochester, NY, Shares How to Prepare for a Skin Check

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should patients do before their first skin check? According to a HelloNation article, small steps can make a big difference in ensuring a thorough exam. Dermatology Expert Dr. Lesley Loss of Dermatology Associates of Rochester provides practical guidance that helps patients get the most out of their visit and better protect long-term skin health.

Dr. Lesley Loss - Dermatologist, Dermatology Associates of Rochester Speed Speed

The article explains that a skin check is an important preventative tool. Dermatologists are trained to spot subtle signs that patients may miss, including early indicators of skin cancer. By arriving prepared, patients give their dermatologist the clearest opportunity to notice anything unusual. Simple adjustments, such as skipping makeup or nail polish, help avoid common barriers that might hide important details during a skin exam.

One of the key recommendations is to avoid makeup before an appointment. Foundation, concealer, or tinted products can mask discoloration or texture changes. Since dermatologists carefully examine the skin for irregularities, a clear view allows them to assess more accurately. Even a small amount of makeup can cover clues that would otherwise point to early skin cancer.

The same advice applies to nail polish. Fingernails and toenails often reveal health changes, including streaks or spots that may signal melanoma. With polish in place, these changes are hidden. The HelloNation feature emphasizes arriving with natural nails so the dermatologist can fully evaluate each nail as part of the skin check.

The article also highlights the value of observation. Patients are encouraged to take note of moles, freckles, or patches of skin that look new or different. Sharing these details during the exam helps guide the dermatologist's attention. Although the skin check is comprehensive, patient input adds context and ensures areas of concern are not overlooked.

For individuals with many moles, photographs can serve as a useful reference. Comparing images from year to year makes it easier to detect subtle changes, such as uneven edges or shifts in color. While patients are not expected to diagnose themselves, tracking these differences supports early detection and allows the dermatologist to focus on areas most at risk.

Clothing choice also supports a smoother skin exam. Loose, comfortable clothing makes it easy to conduct a full-body review, while minimizing jewelry prevents coverage of small but important areas. The article notes that dermatologists often examine the back, scalp, and feet, regions that may otherwise be missed if clothing or accessories get in the way.

Patients often wonder what to expect during the appointment itself. A skin check usually involves a head-to-toe visual review under bright lighting. Dermatologists may use a magnifying tool called a dermatoscope to look closely at spots or moles. If something appears concerning, the dermatologist may recommend monitoring it over time or suggest a biopsy. These steps ensure that potential problems are caught early.

The importance of skin checks extends to everyone, not just those with clear risk factors. While fair skin, a history of sunburns, or a family history of melanoma increase risk, skin cancer can affect anyone. A baseline skin exam provides a point of comparison for future visits. Over time, this makes it easier for a dermatologist to track changes and ensure that small irregularities are identified quickly.

The HelloNation article concludes with clear advice for patients preparing for their first appointment. Avoiding makeup and nail polish helps provide the most accurate assessment. Taking a few minutes to notice new or changing moles supports better communication during the exam. Wearing clothing that can be removed easily simplifies the process. Together, these small steps give dermatologists the best chance to provide a complete and effective skin check.

The article stresses that preparation is part of prevention. Just as sunscreen protects against UV rays in daily skin care, a thoughtful approach to appointments supports overall skin health. By following these recommendations, patients can approach their first skin exam with confidence and ensure their dermatologist has all the information needed to protect against skin cancer.

The full feature, titled "What to Do Before Your First Skin Check", includes guidance from Dermatology Expert Dr. Lesley Loss of Rochester, NY. The article provides clear steps for patients to take before an appointment, ensuring their dermatologist can perform the most effective skin exam possible.

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SOURCE HelloNation