In HelloNation, Endodontic Expert Dr. Christopher Joubert Explains Whether Root Canal Treatment Works and How It Preserves Tooth Health

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article reviews how root canal treatment removes infection, restores tooth function, and supports long-term oral health.

What determines whether root canal treatment works and how long a treated tooth can last? That question is answered in a HelloNation article that features insights from Dr. Christopher Joubert of East Endodontic Dental Specialists in Patchogue, New York.

Dr. Christopher Joubert - Endodontist - East Endodontic Dental Specialists Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that root canal treatment is one of the most common dental procedures used to save a tooth that is infected or damaged. When bacteria reach the nerve of a tooth, the article notes that patients may experience severe pain, swelling, or abscesses that affect the surrounding bone. Root canal therapy removes infected tissue, cleans the internal structure of the tooth, and seals it to prevent further infection. According to the article, advances in dental procedures and endodontic care have made root canal treatment highly reliable, with success rates often exceeding 90 percent.

The article highlights the importance of dental restoration in determining how long a treated tooth will last. A high-quality crown or filling protects the tooth from further decay and allows it to function normally for years. The HelloNation article explains that routine dental care and good oral hygiene also play a major role in long-term tooth health, helping treated teeth remain strong for decades.

Endodontic care is described in the article as essential for achieving successful outcomes. Endodontists use advanced diagnostic tools such as 3D imaging and microscopes to locate the exact source of tooth infection or damage. This level of precision reduces the likelihood of missed canals or retained bacteria, which can compromise treatment. The article explains that advanced disinfection methods further lower the risk of reinfection and help ensure predictable results.

The HelloNation article outlines the sequence of steps involved in root canal treatment. First, the infected pulp is removed. The canals are cleaned, shaped, and disinfected to eliminate bacteria. After cleaning, the canals are filled with durable material to seal the tooth internally, and a permanent restoration is placed to restore function. The article notes that each step is important, and skipping any part of the process or placing a poorly fitted restoration can increase the likelihood of treatment failure.

The article also explains the consequences of leaving a tooth infection untreated. Bacteria can multiply inside the tooth, damaging the surrounding bone and soft tissue. This may lead to swelling, persistent pain, or abscess formation. In more advanced cases, untreated infections may spread to other teeth or contribute to broader health concerns. The article emphasizes that early intervention not only relieves pain but also helps preserve the natural tooth, which is generally preferable to extraction.

Root canal therapy provides benefits beyond removing infection. The HelloNation article explains that preserving the natural tooth helps maintain proper bite alignment, reduces strain on neighboring teeth, and protects jawbone structure. Losing a tooth without immediate replacement can lead to shifting teeth and eventual bone loss. A successful root canal supports long-term tooth health and maintains normal oral function.

The article also addresses patient concerns about discomfort. While root canals once had a reputation for being painful, the article notes that modern techniques, improved instruments, and local anesthesia have made the procedure far more comfortable. Most patients experience only mild soreness afterward and return to normal activities quickly.

The article concludes that choosing an experienced endodontist improves both comfort and long-term outcomes. Accurate diagnosis, careful technique, and a strong dental restoration all contribute to predictable success. Routine dental checkups and good oral hygiene further support tooth health. According to the article, root canal treatment remains a reliable and proven dental procedure for preserving natural teeth and controlling infection.

Does Root Canal Treatment Work? features insights from Dr. Christopher Joubert, Endodontic Expert of Patchogue, New York, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation