In HelloNation, Experienced Insurance Agent Mark D'Agostino of Brockton, MA, Clarifies Homeowners Insurance

BROCKTON, Mass., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does homeowners' insurance really cover for New England homes? That's the question explored in a HelloNation article featuring Experienced Insurance Agent Mark D'Agostino of Brockton, MA. The article outlines what many homeowners miss when reviewing their policies, especially in a region known for aging homes, changing weather, and complex insurance requirements.

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In the article, D'Agostino explains that while homeowners' insurance often includes coverage for the home's structure, belongings, and liability, many important details vary from policy to policy. New England homes face risks that standard policies may not fully cover. Ice dams, water damage, and weather-related flooding all pose serious threats that may fall outside basic protections. Knowing what is and is not covered before a loss occurs is critical.

One of the most common sources of confusion is flood insurance. According to the HelloNation article, standard homeowners' insurance does not include flood coverage. That means damage from rising groundwater, storm surge, or surface water is excluded. For many homeowners, this comes as a surprise only after flooding has already caused damage. D'Agostino emphasizes that a separate flood insurance policy is needed to close this gap, particularly in areas with heavy snowmelt or frequent rain.

The article also addresses ice dams, a seasonal hazard in New England. These occur when snow melts on warm roofs and refreezes at the edges, creating trapped water that can leak into walls and ceilings. While some policies cover interior damage caused by ice dams, roof repairs are often excluded. Experienced Insurance Agent Mark D'Agostino encourages homeowners to check their coverage details to understand exactly what their policy includes in such cases.

Older homes also require extra attention. Many homes in the region have aging plumbing, outdated wiring, and older roofing materials. The article explains that insurance policies may limit coverage for these elements or require updates before full protection is available. This is especially important for those living in historic homes or properties that have not been modernized in recent years.

Water damage is another area where homeowners' insurance coverage varies. Burst pipes are often covered if the homeowner took reasonable precautions. However, damage from sewer backups, sump pump failures, or slow leaks may be excluded unless additional endorsements are purchased. In New England homes, especially those with older infrastructure, these exclusions can lead to unexpected expenses.

Liability coverage is also reviewed in the HelloNation article. It applies when someone is injured on the property and can help cover legal costs or medical bills. Common New England hazards like icy walkways, falling branches, or loose handrails are all examples of incidents where liability coverage may apply. D'Agostino highlights this as a key reason why understanding all aspects of a homeowner's insurance policy is so important.

Homeowners should also be aware of limits on personal property. While insurance covers belongings, high-value items like jewelry or electronics may require additional scheduling to be fully protected. This matters for owners of older homes who may have antiques or collectibles that exceed standard limits.

The article notes that the location of a home also impacts coverage. Properties near the coast may carry special windstorm deductibles, and homes in flood-prone areas may be required to carry flood insurance regardless of past flood history. These regional adjustments influence how policies are priced and how claims are handled.

D'Agostino recommends that homeowners do more than review their premiums. The fine print, policy language, exclusions, and optional endorsements ultimately determine how a policy performs when needed. Homeowners insurance is meant to cover sudden and accidental losses, not gradual issues that stem from poor maintenance. Knowing the difference helps prevent disputes and disappointment.

"What Does Homeowners Insurance Really Cover in New England?" features insights from Mark D'Agostino, Experienced Insurance Agent of Brockton, MA, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation