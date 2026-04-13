In HelloNation, Expert Cabinet Maker JoEllen Wilinski Explains What to Do Before Measuring for New Cabinets

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners do before they start measuring for new cabinets? Expert Cabinet Maker JoEllen Wilinski of Wilco Cabinet Makers in Green Bay, WI, answers this question in an article featured on HelloNation. She explains that proper preparation before taking measurements is essential to avoiding costly mistakes and ensuring a smooth installation process.

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Wilinski emphasizes that the first step is to step back and assess the entire kitchen environment. Measuring for cabinets involves more than calculating wall space; it requires consideration of what is above, behind, and around the installation area. Ceiling height is a critical factor that homeowners often overlook. Standard cabinet sizes may not align with the height of every ceiling. Homes with tall ceilings can benefit from cabinets that extend upward to maximize storage, while homes with low ceilings may require cabinets designed to fit beneath soffits or ductwork.

Speaking of ductwork, Wilinski notes that these components, along with soffits, play an important role in planning. Ductwork is necessary for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and it often runs through soffits that can limit cabinet placement. Identifying these features early allows homeowners to design cabinets that fit seamlessly around them while still optimizing storage.

Electrical outlets and switches are other details that can cause problems if overlooked. Cabinets that block access to outlets or conceal switches can create expensive setbacks. Wilinski recommends creating a simple sketch of the kitchen that marks the location of outlets, plumbing fixtures, and switches. This early planning step helps ensure these elements are incorporated into the final cabinet design, avoiding the need for late-stage adjustments.

Appliance placement is another critical consideration. While appliances have standard sizes, their exact positioning varies based on homeowner preferences. Knowing where the refrigerator, dishwasher, and other appliances will go allows cabinets to be designed with proper clearances and easy access. Measuring appliances accurately and including their dimensions in the planning sketch simplifies the installation process and avoids fitting issues.

Wilinski also advises paying attention to the shape and condition of the room. In older homes, walls may not be perfectly square, and floors may have slight unevenness. Identifying these irregularities before measuring helps the cabinet installer prepare for any necessary adjustments. This awareness reduces installation delays and prevents unexpected costs that could arise from overlooked structural quirks.

Only after considering these factors should homeowners pick up a tape measure. At this stage, measuring wall lengths, existing cabinet dimensions, and other relevant details ensures accuracy. Wilinski recommends measuring twice to confirm all numbers are correct. Combining these precise measurements with the earlier observations about outlets, ductwork, and appliances leads to a kitchen cabinet layout that fits perfectly and functions as intended.

Preparation is the foundation of successful cabinet installation. By taking time to observe and document key details such as ceiling height for cabinets, kitchen ductwork, outlet placement, and appliance measurements, homeowners can avoid common pitfalls. This careful planning not only makes the process easier but also ensures the finished kitchen is both beautiful and highly functional.

What to Do Before Measuring for New Cabinets features insights from JoEllen Wilinski, Expert Cabinet Maker of Green Bay, Wisconsin, in HelloNation.

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