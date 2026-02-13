In HelloNation, Expert Electrician Zachary Bobersky of Albany, NY, Explains What Most People Get Wrong About EV Charging Stations

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are common EV charging station installation mistakes? According to a HelloNation article , many homeowners assume that installing an electric vehicle charging station is as easy as plugging in a new appliance. Expert Electrician Zachary Bobersky of Ungerman Electric in Albany, NY, clarifies that this misconception can lead to serious safety issues and expensive repairs if not handled correctly. He emphasizes that an electric vehicle charging station, or EVCS, changes how a home's electrical system works, requiring detailed planning, knowledge of electrical codes, and the right materials for a safe and reliable installation.

Zachary Bobersky - Vice President - Ungerman Electric

Bobersky explains that trouble often starts when installers treat the job as routine. A charger wired to an overloaded circuit can overheat and fail, and loose connections or undersized wires can create hot spots that damage equipment or even start fires. Skipping permits and inspections eliminates vital protections meant to ensure safety. Homeowners who focus only on saving money upfront may later face high repair costs or unsafe electrical conditions.

Before adding a Level 2 charger, Bobersky recommends performing a complete load calculation. Every home has its own electrical demand, and a new charger can push the system past its safe limits. Determining the panel's load capacity helps electricians determine whether upgrades or dedicated circuits are needed. Often, adding a subpanel or upgrading the main panel prevents strain and keeps the system stable. This careful preparation ensures the charger operates efficiently without endangering the rest of the home.

The article also explores why EV chargers need permits and inspections. Bobersky explains that permits confirm code compliance, and inspections document that the work was done correctly. They also protect homeowners in the event of insurance claims. If a fire or malfunction is caused by unpermitted electrical work, insurance coverage may be denied. Permitting and inspection are not merely formalities; they are key safety measures that verify the system's integrity and protect the homeowner's investment.

Another common issue occurs when materials do not match the charger's requirements. Bobersky notes that correct wire gauge, insulation, and breaker sizing are crucial. Outdoor setups must use weather-rated enclosures and sealed fittings, while indoor installations should protect wiring from physical damage and excess heat. Ground fault protection and proper bonding are essential steps to prevent electric shock or corrosion over time. Choosing the right materials ensures that the charging system can handle continuous use safely.

Placement is another detail that many homeowners overlook. The HelloNation feature states that the charging cable should reach the vehicle's port without strain, and that cords should be stored neatly to prevent tripping hazards. The mounting height should accommodate all drivers, and outdoor units must be protected from rain, snow, and direct sunlight. Proper placement makes daily charging easy and helps keep the equipment in good condition for longer.

Temperature and ventilation can also affect a charger's performance. Garages that experience extreme heat or cold can affect charging reliability. Bobersky explains that even minor adjustments, such as choosing the right wall for installation or adding ventilation, can make a difference. Some chargers now include innovative load-sharing features that distribute power between multiple devices. A professional setup ensures that these systems balance usage effectively and keep the electrical service within capacity.

Bobersky also highlights that local and national codes are constantly evolving. Albany, NY, and other cities now require additional safeguards, such as disconnect switches and updated labeling, for EV charging systems. Staying up to date with these codes ensures safety, compliance, and compatibility with future electric vehicle technology. Code-compliant systems also improve home resale value by providing clear documentation of professionally inspected work.

Throughout the HelloNation article, Bobersky returns to the main question: which common EV charging station installation mistakes are most common? He explains that most problems arise from skipping load calculations, failing to obtain permits, and using substandard materials. Homeowners who view an EV charger as part of their home's electrical infrastructure make better decisions and end up with safer, longer-lasting systems.

In closing, Bobersky makes it clear that a properly installed EV charging station is not only convenient but essential to modern electric transportation. When designed with care, it provides steady power, protects the home's wiring, and keeps vehicles safe from electrical issues. By treating an EVCS installation as a serious electrical upgrade rather than a simple add-on, homeowners can enjoy the benefits of electric driving without unnecessary risks.

"What Most People Get Wrong About EV Charging Stations" features insights from Zachary Bobersky, Expert Electrician in Albany, NY, for HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation