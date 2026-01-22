EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What can patients do to make orthodontic treatment more comfortable? That question is addressed in a HelloNation article featuring Orthodontics Expert Ben Thornton of Eugene, OR. The article explains that while orthodontic treatment is essential for long-term oral health, temporary soreness can interfere with daily life. Thornton shares practical steps that help patients ease the discomfort of orthodontic treatment and continue progressing toward healthier smiles.

Dr. Benjamin Thornton - Owner, Thornton Orthodontics Speed Speed

The HelloNation article makes it clear that most discomfort occurs shortly after an adjustment or when a new appliance or aligner is placed. During this period, pressure builds on the teeth and tissues, leading to sore gums, tender teeth, and minor irritations where brackets or wires rub against the inside of the mouth. Although these symptoms are common, knowing how to respond with adequate pain relief helps patients manage them successfully.

The first few days after an adjustment are often the toughest. According to the HelloNation feature, warm saltwater rinses can help reduce swelling and soothe irritated areas. Orthodontic wax also plays a crucial role in preventing brackets from rubbing against the cheeks or lips. These simple steps help minimize discomfort during orthodontic treatment and make the transition period more straightforward to manage.

For stronger pain, over-the-counter medications like ibuprofen or Tylenol can provide better pain relief. The article notes that aspirin is not usually recommended because it can thin the blood and slow healing. This guidance provides patients with safe and effective options for managing temporary soreness.

Oral hygiene with braces is another key factor in reducing irritation. Plaque around brackets can exacerbate swelling and increase gum sensitivity. The HelloNation article emphasizes the importance of using a soft toothbrush to protect delicate tissues while still cleaning thoroughly. Small interdental brushes can reach areas between wires and teeth, reducing food buildup and helping prevent additional discomfort.

Food choices also influence how well patients cope with sore gums and braces. Soft foods and braces options, such as yogurt, oatmeal, smoothies, and cooked vegetables, are easier to manage during sensitive times. Crunchy or hard foods, like chips and nuts, should be avoided since they can increase soreness or even damage appliances. By adjusting diets temporarily, patients can support comfort while still maintaining proper nutrition.

Communication with the orthodontist is another critical step highlighted in the HelloNation feature. While most symptoms fade within a few days, ongoing soreness could signal an issue with the appliance fit. Wires that extend too far or brackets that move out of place can create sores that do not improve without professional adjustment. A quick visit often resolves the problem and prevents bigger setbacks.

The article explains that discomfort associated with orthodontic treatment is a regular part of the process, but it should not disrupt daily routines. With the right tools and habits, patients can manage sore gums and braces, use orthodontic wax when needed, and rely on braces pain relief strategies to stay comfortable. Consistency in oral hygiene with braces also makes a difference, keeping the mouth healthier and more resilient throughout treatment.

Ben Thornton of Thornton Orthodontics in Eugene emphasizes the importance of staying proactive. By addressing pain promptly, selecting soft foods during sensitive days, and maintaining open communication with the orthodontist, patients can stay focused on the long-term benefits of treatment. These steps help ensure that discomfort remains temporary and manageable rather than discouraging.

The full article, titled Managing Discomfort During Orthodontic Treatment , provides a complete overview of these strategies. Orthodontics Expert Ben Thornton of Eugene, OR, shares practical advice through HelloNation to help patients ease discomfort while achieving healthier, straighter smiles.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation