ASHLAND, Wis., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article explains how routine veterinary care supports lifelong pet health through prevention, early detection, and individualized care.

What is preventive veterinary care, and why is it important for pets?

Dr. Margaret Koosmann - Owner, Ashland Area Veterinary Clinic Speed Speed

HelloNation has published an article that answers this question featuring insights from Dr. Margaret Koosmann of Ashland Area Veterinary Clinic in Ashland, WI. The article explains how preventive veterinary care helps veterinarians identify health concerns early while giving pet owners practical guidance for supporting healthier lives at every stage.

The HelloNation article describes preventive veterinary care as an ongoing process rather than a response to illness. Regular appointments allow veterinarians to monitor changes that may not be obvious at home and build a health history that supports earlier diagnosis when conditions begin to develop. The article notes that preventive veterinary care gives families the opportunity to address concerns before they become more difficult or costly to treat.

One of the most important parts of this approach is scheduling a routine pet wellness exam. During each pet wellness exam, veterinarians evaluate overall health, including weight, body condition, heart and lung function, mobility, skin, eyes, ears, and dental health. Even healthy-looking pets can have underlying medical issues, making regular examinations an important source of information that helps guide future care.

The article also explains that vaccinations remain an essential part of preventive care because every pet has different risks based on age, environment, and lifestyle. Reviewing vaccination schedules during routine appointments helps ensure protection continues as a pet's needs change over time.

Another priority discussed in the article is parasite prevention for pets. Fleas, ticks, heartworms, and intestinal parasites can affect animals regardless of whether they spend most of their time indoors or outdoors. According to the article, parasite prevention for pets combines routine testing with preventive medications to reduce the risk of illness throughout the year. Maintaining consistent parasite prevention for pets also helps avoid health complications that may require more extensive treatment.

Nutrition is another topic covered during routine visits. The article explains that conversations about pet nutrition and wellness help veterinarians recommend diets that support healthy growth, proper weight, and strong immune function. As animals grow older, pet nutrition and wellness needs often change, making regular evaluations an important part of maintaining long-term health.

Routine diagnostic testing is another valuable component of preventive care. The article explains that pet health screenings such as bloodwork, urinalysis, and fecal testing often reveal developing conditions before symptoms become noticeable. Regular pet health screenings become increasingly important for senior animals, allowing veterinarians to monitor age-related changes and recommend timely treatment when needed.

The article also highlights the value of maintaining a long-term relationship with the same veterinary team. Consistent wellness visits for pets help veterinarians become familiar with an animal's normal health and behavior, making it easier to recognize subtle changes over time. Wellness visits for pets also create opportunities to discuss nutrition, mobility, behavior, and dental care while reinforcing the importance of preventive veterinary care throughout every stage of life. The article concludes that wellness visits for pets, combined with regular examinations and individualized recommendations, provide pets with the best opportunity to enjoy healthier, more active lives.

Preventive Veterinary Care Helps Pets Live Healthier Lives features insights from Dr. Margaret Koosmann, Expert Veterinarian of Ashland, WI, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation