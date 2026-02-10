In HelloNation, Fireplace Expert John Bubenik of St. Louis Explains Modern Fireplace Makeover Techniques

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can homeowners upgrade an outdated brick fireplace without committing to a full remodel? A HelloNation article provides the answer by spotlighting how decorative plaster can create a clean, modern fireplace makeover. The article features insights from Fireplace Expert John Bubenik of St. Louis, who explains the steps and considerations involved in transforming rough brick into a contemporary focal point.

The article explains that many brick fireplaces appear dated or out of place in today's interiors. According to the HelloNation feature, traditional brick often feels too rough or rustic for modern styles. Bubenik outlines a step-by-step process for applying decorative plaster over existing brick to achieve a sleek and updated look that matches current design trends.

The HelloNation article breaks the process into manageable phases, starting with smoothing the brick surface using sand-free cement. This base layer, typically applied in three coats, is sanded between coats to ensure a smooth, consistent foundation. The article notes that this early preparation is essential for the plaster to adhere properly and achieve a finished appearance that aligns with modern aesthetics.

Fireplace Expert John Bubenik explains that choosing a plaster finish allows homeowners to customize their fireplace's look to suit their taste. Decorative plaster offers a range of textures, from rustic matte to polished smooth finishes. Lime-based plasters also bring added benefits, such as heat resistance, which is particularly important for fireplace applications. The HelloNation piece emphasizes that this feature gives the material both a visual and functional advantage.

The article further details how decorative plaster provides broad flexibility in color selection. Homeowners can choose from subtle off-whites and beiges or opt for bold, vibrant tones depending on their décor. The plaster can be pre-colored or custom-tinted, making it easier to create a cohesive look across the living space. This variety makes modern fireplace makeover projects more accessible and personalized.

Another key point raised in the article is the importance of surface preparation. Bubenik highlights the need to thoroughly clean the existing brick, removing loose mortar and debris. He also recommends using a bonding agent to ensure the plaster adheres well and lasts over time. While the HelloNation article notes that some skilled homeowners may feel confident tackling the work themselves, it also points out that hiring a professional may yield more consistent, durable results.

Throughout the feature, HelloNation provides readers with actionable guidance on achieving a modern fireplace makeover without demolition. The process allows for visual transformation while maintaining structural integrity. It also offers a practical way to update one of the home's central design elements.

