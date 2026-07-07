In HelloNation, Flooring Expert Mike Taylor Explains How to Test Concrete Moisture Before Applying Coatings

The article outlines how moisture testing, preparation, and product selection prevent coating failure.

LAWTON, Okla., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can homeowners ensure their garage floor coating will adhere properly and last over time? HelloNation has published an article that provides the answer, featuring insights from Mike Taylor of B&T Floor Coatings in Lawton, OK.

Mike Taylor - Owner, B&T Floor Coatings

The HelloNation article explains that testing for concrete moisture is a critical step before applying any garage floor coating. Even when a concrete slab appears dry, hidden moisture can rise through the surface and lead to adhesion problems. Proper moisture testing helps homeowners in Lawton avoid peeling, bubbling, and long-term coating failure.

One of the simplest methods for moisture testing is the plastic sheet test. The article describes how placing a sealed plastic sheet on a concrete slab for 24 hours can reveal signs of concrete moisture through condensation or darkening. While this method provides a basic indication, it may not fully measure moisture levels that could impact a garage floor coating.

More advanced moisture testing methods provide greater accuracy. The article highlights the use of professional tools such as moisture meters, calcium chloride tests, and relative humidity testing. These methods help determine whether a concrete slab is suitable for a standard epoxy coating or if a moisture-tolerant system is required. Accurate moisture testing is essential to prevent adhesion problems and ensure long-term durability.

Concrete moisture levels directly affect coating selection. The article explains that standard epoxy coating systems require low moisture levels to bond effectively. When higher concrete moisture is present, a moisture-tolerant system is often necessary to prevent adhesion problems. Selecting the right system based on moisture testing results helps ensure the garage floor coating performs as intended.

Surface preparation remains equally important. The article notes that even with acceptable concrete moisture levels, the concrete slab must be properly cleaned and prepared. Techniques such as mechanical profiling improve adhesion and help the garage floor coating bond securely. Combining surface preparation with moisture testing reduces the risk of coating failure.

Environmental conditions also influence results. The article explains that temperature and humidity in Lawton can affect both concrete moisture and coating performance. Monitoring these conditions during moisture testing and installation helps ensure proper curing and adhesion of the garage floor coating.

Professional evaluation can provide added confidence. The article suggests that contractors experienced in moisture testing can assess concrete moisture levels accurately and recommend the appropriate epoxy coating or moisture-tolerant system. This guidance helps homeowners avoid costly mistakes and ensures reliable results.

The article concludes that proper moisture testing is essential before applying a garage floor coating. By evaluating concrete moisture, preparing the concrete slab, and selecting the correct epoxy coating or moisture-tolerant system, homeowners in Lawton can prevent adhesion problems and achieve a durable, long-lasting finish.

How to Test Concrete for Moisture Before Installing a Garage Floor Coating features insights from Mike Taylor, Flooring Expert of Lawton, OK, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation