The article outlines how timing, climate, and plant selection impact garden success in West Texas conditions.

BIG SPRING, Texas, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When is the best time to plant for a successful garden in the Permian Basin? HelloNation has published the answer in an article, featuring insights from Gardening Expert Terri Johansen of Johansen Landscape & Nursery in Big Spring, TX.

Terri Johansen - Owner, Johansen Landscape & Nursery

The HelloNation article explains that timing is one of the most important factors for gardening success in the Permian Basin. With hot summers, occasional late frosts, and rapid temperature changes, following a proper planting calendar helps homeowners in West Texas ensure their flowers, shrubs, and trees establish strong roots and thrive.

Spring planting plays a major role in garden success. The article notes that early spring planting allows flowers and shrubs to take root before the intense summer heat arrives. Popular flowers like marigolds and zinnias benefit from spring planting, while shrubs gain time to establish in the milder conditions of the Permian Basin.

Late spring and early summer require careful management. The article highlights that rising temperatures in West Texas make moisture retention critical. Mulching and proper watering practices help protect flowers, shrubs, and trees during this transition period, ensuring they survive the increasing heat.

Fall planting is another key strategy. The article explains that fall planting is ideal for trees and hardy shrubs because cooler temperatures reduce stress and allow roots to develop throughout the winter. In the Permian Basin, fall planting gives trees and shrubs a strong foundation for growth in the following spring.

A planting calendar helps guide decisions year-round. The article emphasizes that using a planting calendar allows homeowners in West Texas to align planting schedules with seasonal conditions. This approach ensures that flowers, shrubs, and trees are introduced at the right time for optimal growth.

Vegetable gardens also benefit from seasonal planning. The article notes that cool-season crops perform best during early spring planting or cooler months, while warm-season crops should be planted after the last frost. Following a planting calendar helps maximize yields and supports consistent garden productivity.

Soil preparation and irrigation are essential components of success. The article explains that improving soil with organic matter and maintaining consistent watering schedules supports healthy root development. In the Permian Basin, proper irrigation is especially important for sustaining flowers, shrubs, and trees through extreme weather.

Choosing the right plants is equally important. The article highlights that drought-tolerant species are well-suited for West Texas conditions. Selecting plants adapted to the Permian Basin climate reduces maintenance and increases long-term success.

The article concludes that successful gardening in West Texas depends on following a planting calendar, using effective spring planting and fall planting strategies, and selecting the right flowers, shrubs, and trees. With proper timing, irrigation, and preparation, homeowners in the Permian Basin can create thriving, resilient gardens.

Seasonal Planting Tips for West Texas Gardens in the Permian Basin features insights from Terri Johansen, Gardening Expert of Big Spring, TX, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation