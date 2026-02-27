In HelloNation, Golf Cart Expert Ken Young Jr. of Young's Tobacco Store Shares Insights on Cart Etiquette for HelloNation

PORT NECHES, Texas, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the unspoken golf cart etiquette rules that help drivers create a safer and more respectful environment? According to HelloNation , courtesy behind the wheel of a golf cart is just as important as technical skill or safety awareness. Ken Young Jr., owner of Young's Tobacco Store in Port Neches, Texas, shares practical guidance on how to be a respectful golf cart driver in both public and private settings.

The article begins by stressing the importance of yielding to pedestrians, especially in communities or mixed-use areas where paths are shared. Golf carts, despite their low speed, can pose a hazard if pedestrians are not given enough space or time to react. Slowing down and passing with care sets a respectful tone.

Young also advises cart drivers to be mindful of their surroundings in other ways—such as keeping music at a modest volume and adhering to posted speed limits. Ignoring these rules disrupts the peace and creates tension in places where golf carts are a common mode of transport. Parking etiquette also matters; blocking paths or occupying non-cart spaces can interfere with foot traffic or other vehicles.

The article ends with a reminder that common courtesy—like waving or smiling to neighbors—can build community connections. These small actions turn everyday rides into positive interactions that reinforce trust and friendliness among residents.

Young's insights are featured in the HelloNation article titled "Ways to Be a Courteous Cart Driver" .

