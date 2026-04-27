SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Do hats, heat, or Arizona's desert climate really cause hair loss in Tucson and Scottsdale? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Hair Restoration Expert Dr. Sharon A. Keene, M.D., of Physician's Hair Institute, who serves patients in Scottsdale and Tucson, AZ.

Dr. Sharon A. Keene, MD, FISHRS, - Chief Surgeon - Physician's Hair Institute Speed Speed

The article explains that while many people worry that hats may lead to thinning hair, there is no direct link between wearing hats and genetic hair loss. In fact, they help prevent overexposure to damaging UV rays. The most common causes of permanent non-traumatic hair loss are hormonal and hereditary, not mechanical. The HelloNation article confirms that both male and female pattern baldness are primarily driven by genetic influences, though non-pattern thinning can be caused by a multitude of hormonal, metabolic, or nutritional factors, not by headwear.

Still, the article outlines how environmental factors in Arizona can contribute to hair shedding. Sun exposure, dry air, and high temperatures in places like Tucson and Scottsdale create harsh conditions that can damage hair strands. Prolonged exposure to UV radiation can weaken the hair shaft, leading to breakage and split ends. While this is not the same as follicle-based hair loss, the result can appear similar.

Paying attention to scalp health is especially important in Arizona. The article discusses the importance of maintaining proper hydration to avoid physiologic stress and maintain general well-being, which optimizes hair health. In hot climates, residents may not realize how much water their bodies need daily and how damaging sun exposure can be. Drinking enough fluids and avoiding excessive exposure to UV light from the sun can help reduce the risk of temporary hair loss or accelerated hair loss associated with AGA related to the Arizona climate.

The HelloNation article also discusses regional factors like water quality. In Tucson and parts of the Scottsdale area, some residents have raised concerns about trace minerals or heavy metals found in local tap water. While these elements are typically within safety limits, the article notes that long-term exposure may subtly accumulate and affect hair strength. Some residents opt for home filtration systems to reduce potential risks, though the connection between water contaminants and hair loss remains inconclusive.

Hair care routines can also influence hair shedding, including shielding hair and scalp from the sun. The article points out that hats themselves do not cause hair loss. Conversely, they actually help protect the scalp from the adverse effects of UV rays, preventing damage to hair and scalp.

Throughout the article, Dr. Keene's insights help clarify that most long-term hair loss in Tucson and Scottsdale is caused by hereditary factors. The article stresses the importance of identifying whether thinning follows a common pattern, such as along the hairline, temples, or over the crown. This can help people determine whether they are experiencing genetic hair loss or temporary shedding due to environmental stress and other factors. A family history of hair loss can provide important clues, as well. As always, appropriate steps to combat hair loss will depend on accurately identifying the cause, and a physician specializing in hair loss can assist in recommending the appropriate diagnosis and treatment.

Do Hats, Heat, & the Arizona Environment Cause Hair Loss in Tucson & the Scottsdale Area? Features insights from Dr. Sharon A. Keene, M.D., Hair Restoration Expert of Scottsdale, AZ, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation