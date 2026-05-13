The article outlines how power outages can lead to property damage, financial losses, and disruptions for Albany homeowners.

ALBANY, N.Y., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the costs of not having a home generator when power outages strike Albany? A HelloNation article features advice from Home Generator Expert Jim Cleary of Capital Region Generator Solutions LLC in Albany, NY, who explains how skipping a generator can lead to far greater expenses than the cost of installing one.

Jim Cleary - Owner - Capital Region Generator Solutions LLC Speed Speed

Cleary begins by noting that many homeowners only think about backup power after an outage occurs. Once the lights go out, food spoils, and temperatures drop, the real cost of being unprepared becomes clear. In Upstate New York, where heavy snow, ice, and wind are common, power loss can quickly turn from a simple inconvenience into a major financial setback.

Food spoilage is often the first and most visible loss. Without power, refrigerators and freezers begin to warm within hours. By the end of a day without electricity, families can lose hundreds of dollars in groceries. Often overlooked is the financial and emotional toll taken with the loss of medication that requires refrigeration or failure of aquarium or animal habitats that require electricity to maintain the ecosystem. Cleary points out that this is only one piece of the financial picture.

During colder months, the damage can escalate quickly. Without power to run a furnace, indoor temperatures fall, increasing the risk of frozen and burst pipes. Water damage from burst plumbing can destroy flooring, drywall, and electrical systems. Repairs for flooding can cost thousands of dollars, far exceeding the price of a quality generator. Even brief outages during freezing weather can put home systems under stress and lead to lasting problems.

Beyond the physical damage, Cleary says that there are hidden costs every time the power goes out. Families who rely on electric heat or well pumps often need to relocate temporarily, staying in hotels until electricity returns. These costs add up fast, especially if the outage lasts several days. People working from home lose income when devices cannot charge, while students fall behind when Wi-Fi is unavailable.

One serious storm in Albany can easily cost more than the purchase of a backup generator once all losses are considered. A generator is not just about convenience; it is a form of insurance against these recurring expenses. Cleary explains that having a generator in place can save money by preventing both property damage and disruptions to daily life.

Skipping a generator also affects safety and comfort. For families with young children, older adults, or anyone who depends on electricity for medical equipment, a power outage can quickly become a health concern. Heat, light, and power are essential for stability during extended blackouts. A backup system provides security that goes far beyond simple convenience.

Portable generators offer temporary help but require manual setup and frequent refueling. This can be difficult or unsafe during severe storms. A permanently installed standby generator, powered by natural gas or propane, starts automatically and runs continuously until grid power returns. That reliability makes it especially valuable during long outages common in Albany's winters.

Cleary also highlights that investing in a generator can increase property value. Homes with standby systems are often seen as better maintained and more resilient. Buyers familiar with Upstate New York's weather understand the importance of reliable backup power and often consider it a desirable feature. For sellers, a generator signals preparedness and can make a home stand out in a competitive market.

Maintenance for a generator is straightforward and affordable compared to the costs of repeated power outages. A yearly service visit that includes oil changes, filter replacements, mechanical tuning, and system checks keeps the unit ready for use. Cleary compares this small recurring cost to the much higher price of dealing with spoiled food, water damage, or relocation expenses. Preventive maintenance keeps the system dependable and ready to perform year after year.

The cost of going without a generator can extend beyond individual homes. During prolonged outages, neighborhoods can experience greater demand for local shelters and emergency services. Cleary explains that homeowners who install generators help reduce this strain by remaining self-sufficient. Having backup power not only protects the household but also supports the broader community during widespread blackouts.

For Albany residents, preparing for power loss is especially important because outages can happen in any season. Winter snowstorms can bring down power lines, while summer thunderstorms can knock out service in minutes. In both cases, backup power keeps heating or cooling systems operating and prevents expensive damage. Cleary emphasizes that backup power is not just a convenience but a necessary part of responsible home ownership in regions with unpredictable weather.

Even a small portable generator can help protect against losses, while a whole-house standby system provides full coverage for families who work remotely or rely heavily on electricity. Either option reduces the financial and emotional stress that comes with losing power unexpectedly.

Cleary concludes that understanding the true cost of skipping a generator helps homeowners make informed decisions before an emergency occurs. While a generator requires an upfront investment, it often pays for itself by preventing thousands of dollars in damage and disruption. In a place like Albany, where storms are part of life, reliable backup power is a smart and practical safeguard.

The Cost of Skipping a Backup Generator features insights from Jim Cleary, Home Generator Expert of Albany, NY, in HelloNation.

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