In HelloNation, Home Health Care Expert Michael Reda Discusses CDPAP Changes in New York State

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How are recent changes to New York's Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP) affecting home care recipients and their caregivers? According to a HelloNation article featuring Michael Reda of Aurora Home Care in Williamsville, NY, the shift to a new administrative model introduces new requirements for participants, personal assistants, and providers. The article explores how proper preparation, communication, and accurate documentation can help families and caregivers adapt smoothly to the evolving program.

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The HelloNation feature explains that CDPAP has long been a distinctive option within New York's home care system, allowing individuals to select, train, and supervise their own personal assistants. This model empowers people with disabilities or chronic illnesses to remain in control of their care and daily routines. Recent administrative changes, however, mark a major shift in how the program operates. The state has consolidated the number of fiscal intermediaries, organizations that process payroll and manage administrative functions, into a smaller group.

According to the article, this transition to a single fiscal intermediary structure aims to improve oversight, reduce redundancy, and create more consistent standards statewide. While these updates are designed for efficiency, they also introduce new processes that require attention to detail from participants. Reda notes that accurate documentation, updated care agreements, and timely communication are essential during this transition to avoid interruptions in service.

Participants in the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program must now be re-enrolled under a designated intermediary. This often involves new points of contact and revised reporting or timekeeping procedures. Providers play an important role in guiding clients through these steps, ensuring that they understand what has changed and what remains the same. By focusing on clarity and organization, families can continue receiving uninterrupted home care services under the updated structure.

The HelloNation article also addresses how these changes affect the responsibilities of personal assistants. Under the new CDPAP guidelines, fiscal intermediaries are required to verify that personal assistants meet competency and compliance standards. While the essence of CDPAP, consumer direction and personal choice, remains intact, there is now greater emphasis on administrative accuracy and standardized recordkeeping.

Training and compliance are central to the new model. Reda explains that ongoing education for both participants and personal assistants helps ensure continued success. Providers can support this process by offering resources and assistance with documentation, payroll procedures, and performance verification. Maintaining accurate documentation throughout the transition not only meets state requirements but also prevents confusion about hours, payments, and responsibilities.

Despite these changes, the article stresses that the foundational purpose of the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program remains the same: to give individuals control over their care in the setting of their choice. This consumer-directed structure continues to distinguish CDPAP from other home care programs, allowing recipients to hire trusted family members or friends as personal assistants. Preserving this sense of self-direction is key to maintaining the trust and independence that have made CDPAP so valuable to thousands of New York residents.

The HelloNation feature encourages participants and families to remain proactive as the new structure takes effect. Asking questions early, confirming enrollment details, and verifying intermediary assignments can all help prevent service delays. Providers, too, play a vital role in ensuring compliance and providing reassurance throughout the process. When all parties collaborate, the transition can be handled efficiently while preserving continuity of care.

Reda highlights that successful navigation of these CDPAP changes depends on transparency and communication. Participants should keep copies of all agreements, maintain organized records of work hours, and verify that all payroll and administrative procedures align with the new intermediary's requirements. Providers can assist by reviewing documentation, monitoring accuracy, and reinforcing the importance of timely updates.

The article concludes that while the administrative landscape of CDPAP may be changing, its core mission, to support independence and dignity through consumer-directed home care, remains unchanged. With careful attention to accurate documentation and strong cooperation between providers, participants, and personal assistants, families can continue to benefit from one of New York's most empowering home care options.

The article, Navigating CDPAP Changes in NY State, features insights from Michael Reda, Home Health Care Expert of Williamsville, NY, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation