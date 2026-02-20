In HelloNation, Home Health Expert Russ Knopp of Traverse City, MI, Discusses Kitchen Safety for Seniors

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can the kitchen be adapted to support independent living for older adults? In a HelloNation article , Russ Knopp of Comfort Keepers in Traverse City, MI, outlines key safety strategies that reduce risk and support daily routines in one of the home's most high-traffic areas. From ergonomic kitchen design to fall prevention, his advice centers on creating a space where seniors can cook and navigate with confidence.

Knopp emphasizes that kitchen safety for seniors starts with smart organization. Heavy pots, pans, and appliances should be stored at waist level to eliminate the strain of bending or reaching overhead. By keeping frequently used items within easy reach, older adults can maintain their routines while reducing the risk of injury. He also advises maintaining a clutter-free kitchen, noting that clean countertops and organized storage help improve visibility and reduce accidents involving sharp tools or hot surfaces.

In addition to layout and organization, Knopp recommends simple modifications like non-slip mats near sinks and stoves to reduce fall risk on wet or greasy floors. Enhanced lighting—particularly under cabinets or with motion-activated fixtures—ensures better visibility during meal prep. These upgrades help create a safer, more functional environment without sacrificing comfort or independence.

A final, often-overlooked safety consideration is first aid kitchen preparedness. Knopp encourages families to keep a stocked first aid kit nearby and understand basic responses to common kitchen injuries like cuts or burns. This proactive approach helps seniors remain calm and self-reliant in the event of minor accidents.

With thoughtful adjustments to layout, lighting, and accessibility, the kitchen can continue to be a place of autonomy and enjoyment. Learn more by reading Kitchen Safety for Independent Living , featuring insights from Russ Knopp, Home Health Expert of Traverse City, MI, in HelloNation.

