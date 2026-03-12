In HelloNation, Home Inspection Expert Luke Anglea Explains Why Some Problems Get Missed in an Inspection

BOURBONNAIS, Ill., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why do some homebuyers find problems in their new house that weren't flagged during the inspection? According to home inspection expert Luke Anglea, it's a common question, and one that points to a deeper misunderstanding of what a home inspection can reasonably cover. In HelloNation, Anglea explains what buyers should and shouldn't expect from a professional home inspection and why some issues go undetected.

Home inspections are a vital part of the real estate process. They help buyers make informed decisions, assess repair needs, and understand the condition of a property. But as Anglea emphasizes, a home inspection is not meant to be an all-revealing or foolproof guarantee. It's a visual, non-invasive evaluation that provides a snapshot of a home's current condition. That means inspectors assess what is visible and accessible at the time of the inspection, but they don't cut into walls, move personal belongings, or dismantle appliances.

Anglea notes that many overlooked issues stem from limitations in visibility. For example, if a water stain is hidden behind a couch or a crack in a foundation is obscured by landscaping, there is little an inspector can do. Weather and lighting conditions also play a role. A leak in the roof may go unnoticed on a dry day, only becoming apparent during a heavy rainstorm after the new owners move in. These factors illustrate the practical limits of what an inspection can reveal.

It's important, Anglea says, for buyers to understand that inspectors operate under defined industry standards. These standards are designed to be thorough, but also safe and practical. Inspectors look for signs of deterioration, malfunction, or safety concerns, but they can't predict future failures. For example, a furnace may be functioning perfectly on the day of inspection, but break down a month later due to age or mechanical wear. That doesn't mean the inspector missed something; it means the system simply changed over time.

Some aspects of a property are also considered outside the scope of a general home inspection. Anglea explains that systems like septic tanks, chimneys, and in-ground pools often require separate evaluations by specialists. Even the condition of a roof can be difficult to fully assess if access is limited or if weather conditions aren't favorable on the day of the inspection.

Another common misunderstanding is the role of a home inspector. Anglea clarifies that inspectors are not code enforcement officials and they do not offer warranties. Their goal is to educate and inform, not to certify that a property is free from all defects. With this mindset, buyers are better prepared to interpret the inspection results and make sound decisions moving forward.

Anglea also encourages buyers to attend the inspection whenever possible. Being present allows them to ask questions, gain firsthand understanding, and see any issues as they are discovered. A professional inspector will provide a written report with photos and suggested next steps. Reviewing this report carefully and following up on recommended repairs or further evaluations can help buyers protect their investment and plan ahead.

Ultimately, Anglea says the best results come when buyers view the inspection process as a tool, not a promise. It helps highlight potential red flags, prioritize future repairs, and build a clearer understanding of the home's condition. But it is not a crystal ball. Even with a thorough inspection, no home, especially an older one, will be entirely free of surprises.

As Anglea explains in Why Did My Home Inspector Miss That?, setting realistic expectations about what a home inspection can and cannot uncover helps avoid frustration and leads to better decision-making. Understanding the inspection's role in the broader context of homeownership is key to navigating the process with confidence.

